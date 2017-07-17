Anquan Boldin has visit set up with a team in hopes of playing 15th season

Anquan Boldin has had conversations with “a number of teams” about a free agent deal, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Boldin told Kelly he has a visit set up for Sunday, and though the three-time Pro Bowl receiver didn’t name the team, he indicated he wanted to play for a contender.
Boldin said it won’t take him long to learn an offense.
Boldin, 36, played for four teams in 14 seasons. He has 1,076 career catches for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns, including 67 receptions for 584 yards and eight touchdowns last season with the Lions.
Boldin has made it known he isn’t ready to retire and hopes to play a 15th season.
He has seven 1,000-yard seasons, most recently in 2014 with the 49ers when he had 1,062 yards.
i think he would be a good fit in tampa bay. old smart vet that could teach the young bucks jameis and evans how to win. top red zone threat as well still.
Vikings. With Micheal Floyd out for the first 4 games he would be a good veteran fit. He can pick things up quickly and he would even fit in the rest of the season when Floyd is back.
Played well last year, should have lots left. It is not like he relied on blazing speed.
A good player, fine leader, 36 years old? Prolly not happening.
He should fly to Minnesota. They are desperate for WR’s up there.