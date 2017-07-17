Anquan Boldin has visit set up with a team in hopes of playing 15th season

Posted by Charean Williams on July 17, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Anquan Boldin has had conversations with “a number of teams” about a free agent deal, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Boldin told Kelly he has a visit set up for Sunday, and though the three-time Pro Bowl receiver didn’t name the team, he indicated he wanted to play for a contender.

Boldin said it won’t take him long to learn an offense.

Boldin, 36, played for four teams in 14 seasons. He has 1,076 career catches for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns, including 67 receptions for 584 yards and eight touchdowns last season with the Lions.

Boldin has made it known he isn’t ready to retire and hopes to play a 15th season.

He has seven 1,000-yard seasons, most recently in 2014 with the 49ers when he had 1,062 yards.