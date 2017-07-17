Bruce Allen: We never got an offer from Kirk Cousins this year

The deadline to sign players with franchise tags to multi-year deals has come and gone and Kirk Cousins remains without such a deal for the second straight year.
There were many reports about what each side was looking for over the course of the offseason in terms of both a deal and a future together, but nothing materialized so Cousins is set to play out this year on the tag. That will pay him $23.94 million and Redskins president Bruce Allen used the moment to share the team’s take on how negotiations played out.
Allen, via the team’s twitter, said that Cousins was offered a contract on May 2 that included $53 million in guaranteed money (or, put another way, a little more than $29 million more than he was already guaranteed after signing his tender) at signing and $72 million guaranteed for injury in a deal that “would have made him at least the second highest-paid player by average per year in NFL history.” He then said there was no return from Cousins’ side of the table.
“But despite our repeated attempts, we have not received any offer from Kirk’s agents this year,” Allen wrote. “Kirk has made it clear that he prefers to play on a year-to-year basis. While we would have liked to work out a long-term contract before this season, we accept his decision.”
Allen said the team remains hopeful that they can reach a longer agreement with Cousins after the 2017 season comes to a close, but the failure to do so over the last two years leaves open the possibility that this is going to be Cousins’ final season in Washington. If Cousins takes issue with anything Allen had to say or the choice to say it publicly, it may do more than leave it open as a possibility.
Cousins will sign with the Niners next year.
Allen playing politics. ‘Skins fans hate him. Even the statement paints Kirk is a negative light and tries to steer all blame for a deal not getting done on him/his agent. Fact is the offer was still mediocre for the leverage he commands.
“Allen, via the team’s twitter, said that Cousins was offered a contract on May 2 that included $53 million in guaranteed money at signing and $72 million guaranteed for injury in a deal that “would have made him at least the second highest-paid player by average per year in NFL history.” He then said there was no return from Cousins’ side of the table.”
Care to tweet a picture of that? Whats the proof?
Sorry, gotta call BS on that.
Also, small detail – whats the annual average? if its 53 milly guaranteed but averaging just 18 million a year for like 7 years, yeah I wouldn’t take it if I were him.
Redskins management is just turrible.
I have to constant say this when Bruce Allen and the Trumps are involved, it seems: “Liar, liar, pants on fire!!!!”
George Allen isn’t telling the whole truth here.
It is not Cousins’ job to offer FIRST and then for the Redskins to offer SECOND.
Second, this dishonest jerk Allen did not disclose that there were outrageous portions of the offer the Redskins did make like the Redskins could have terminated the contract in 2018 without paying Cousins a dime.
There is more to this story but Allen is one dirty jerk who needs to be fired.
Well, I think if you really had an interested in re-signing him, you don’t put this out there. “Hey, we did our part; it was him.”
Looks like both sides will go their separate ways.
While is there this assumption that Kyle Shanahan is the second coming of Vince Lombardi ?
He wants to go to the Niners and is putting pressure by making the ‘skins franchise him again and again.
I guess someone really doesn’t like playing in Washington if that’s actually the truth. I would bet it’s not.
If this is true, it makes it crystal clear what many already felt was true – Cousins has zero interest in staying in Washington long term and wants out ASAP…
Sure would make for a fun continuation of the story if Cousins agent can comment on the truth to this offer.
Cousins doesn’t want to play for Snyder,but he doesn’t make waves as its a business decision with lots of money involved. Him not signing a contract has zero to do with wanting to win with his teammates or the fans that support the Skins. Cousins will have options and when the opportunity arises he will leave his current job for another employer, it happens everyday.
Allen has all the credibility I takes to be a success in that city.
How funny would it be if the two highest paid players in the NFL are Cousins & Carr…with no playoff wins between them.
Once you sign, team has your balls in their hands. If these bigger time QBs would start a new trend of signing player option contracts….it would spread out to more of the mid level talent and then teams couldn’t treat them like cattle.
If what Allen said is true (and that’s by no means certain), it’s simple.
Cousins wants out. He’ll play this year and pack his bags for San Fran.
He is gambling on staying healthy, though – or not seeing his own stock drop if he has a bad season. But that’s his gamble to make. If this were blackjack, Cousins has hit on 16 the last two times and won – but you can only get away with that so many times before you bust. Has Cousin’s pushed his luck? We’ll see.
In any event, both the Niners and the Skins owners are impossibly stupid. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice.
Sure would make for a fun continuation of the story if Cousins agent can comment on the truth to this offer.
———————————————————–
We’ll know soon, if there isn’t an immediate response then it was true. The agent might not care, but if I was that player I wouldn’t let the team bash me like that.
Some people didn’t read the story, and I almost did the same thing before commenting. Allen said they offered Kirk a contract that was $53 million guaranteed and $72 million guaranteed for injury and never heard anything else back from Mike McCartny.
If that wasn’t good enough and Kirk was serious about getting a long term deal done then McCartny/Kirk should have countered with a different offer and he didn’t.
This is not a good sign. It’s very likely Kirk doesn’t want to tell anyone aka the fan base that he doesn’t want to be in D.C. long term but the truth is he doesn’t want to be.
The Redskins are going to keep him as long as they can before he leaves. Maybe next year if they transition tag him another team will sign him to an offer sheet and the Redskins can match it, but maybe not. We’ll just have to see what happens.
Cousins will look good in the teal and black next year. Perfect fit.
Anyone else not buy a single word outta this dude’s mouth?
If the Redskins were waiting for Cousins to make the first move he should have asked for astronomical amount. On the other hand if George or Bruce Allen told me the sun rises in the east I’d be outside at dawn with a compass.
Well, if they really want to keep him, that’s the way to make him want to stay- wait til the deadline passes & Tweet out s*** like that….
It is hard to root for this team when management does this stuff.
Why would you sign with a team that has spent the last 2 plus years showing no belief in your ability? Kirk is as good as gone and like most, I expect him to be playing for the 49ers next season. Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder are freaking clueless.
cmonitsfunny says:
Jul 17, 2017 4:35 PM
How funny would it be if the two highest paid players in the NFL are Cousins & Carr…with no playoff wins between them.
*****************************************
You’ll soon be able to add Stafford to that, and the playoff win total still stays the same…