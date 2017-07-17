Dallas police confirm incident at bar, don’t mention Ezekiel Elliott

Posted by Josh Alper on July 17, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

There was a report on Monday morning that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night which did not result in any arrests and the city’s police department has confirmed that officers did respond to a call regarding a disturbance.

The report, which comes via multiple sources and does not mention Elliott at all, says officers responded to a call to the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road — the incident allegedly happened at Clutch Bar, which is at 2520 Cedar Springs road — around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday night. A 30-year-old man claimed he had been physically assaulted, but did not know who did it.

“The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries,” the report said. “There were no arrests made for this offense, nor were there anyone listed on the report as a suspect. This investigation is on-going and we will update you as information becomes available.”

Elliott has been under investigation by the league since a domestic violence allegation was made against him last year and recent reports have indicated that a ruling on possible discipline is expected soon.