Dallas police confirm incident at bar, don’t mention Ezekiel Elliott

There was a report on Monday morning that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night which did not result in any arrests and the city’s police department has confirmed that officers did respond to a call regarding a disturbance.
The report, which comes via multiple sources and does not mention Elliott at all, says officers responded to a call to the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road — the incident allegedly happened at Clutch Bar, which is at 2520 Cedar Springs road — around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday night. A 30-year-old man claimed he had been physically assaulted, but did not know who did it.
“The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries,” the report said. “There were no arrests made for this offense, nor were there anyone listed on the report as a suspect. This investigation is on-going and we will update you as information becomes available.”
Elliott has been under investigation by the league since a domestic violence allegation was made against him last year and recent reports have indicated that a ruling on possible discipline is expected soon.
I won’t go where so many other posters go and assume this is just another example of Cowboys’ lack of concern about basic morality, but I am beginning to believe this guy has an anger problem. Whether he was mentioned or not, he is involved in some way, and the best thing to do when you have issues is to 1) stay away from situations that excite those issues and 2) go talk to someone. He’s too good a talent to continue putting himself into these situations. Eventually, proven or no the stink just stays with you.
I’m sure the Cowboys coaches are all thinking the same thing….that training camp can’t get here fast enough!
How about holding off on stories until the most basic facts are available.
The Dallas Police have been on the take for many years, Jerrah has them all in his pocket.