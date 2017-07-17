Doug Pederson: Eagles “probably” have more talent than 90s Packers Super Bowl teams

When the Packers went to back-to-back Super Bowls after the 1996 and 1997 seasons, one of quarterback Brett Favre’s backups was current Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
Pederson referenced those teams this offseason when discussing the talent level of this year’s Eagles squad. Pederson thinks the Eagles compare favorably to those Packers teams on that front, although he also referenced a past Eagles “dream team” to make it clear that talent alone won’t get the team where they want to be.
“You’re capable. … I look back at my time in Green Bay as a player when we were making those playoff runs and those Super Bowl runs there, and do we have as much talent on this team than we did then? We probably have more talent, right?” Pederson said, via ESPN.com. “But we also had a lot of talent in [2011] here and where did that get us? So there’s got to be a combination of blending all this talent with the coaching staff, with my ideas and philosophy, to bring that all together, put the egos aside, put pride aside, and just go focus on winning this game that we have in front of us. I’m a big believer [that] if you do that, then you look back at the end of the season and you’re probably going to be where you want to be, and that’s playing in the postseason.”
Comparing the talent on two teams two decades apart isn’t the easiest task and it’s not overly enlightening if you hold the belief that the level of talent in the league has risen across the board over that span of time. What’s more pressing is how the Eagles, who rank 18th in our preseason power rankings, match up with the other teams in 2017 and, as Pederson mentioned, how the staff is able to bring the talent on hand into a cohesive unit.
If they do a great job of it, the Eagles should be able to better last year’s 7-9 record despite a tough schedule and division. If not, Pederson will have to redouble his efforts in order to keep the team from wondering if someone else might do a better job of having talent meet results.
Dream Team. 🙂
Headlines like this one are why you don’t make quotes like this. Good god.
And the Browns have more talent than the packers of the 70 and 80s
Ha ha ha. This gave me a good laugh to start the work week
hahahaha that Packers SB team in the ’96 season was #1 in Offense and Defense
Favre, Levens, Bennett, Winters, Brooks, Freeman, Chmura, Jackson, Howard, Reggie, Santana, Gilbert, Sean Jones and Leroy Butler to name a few.
Not sure I see this comparable talent on the Eagles roster.
I’m always curious when I see coaches say this stuff because it begs the question that with all that talent, why 7-9 last year?
You’ve got a HOF, 3x MVP @ QB, at the absolute top of his game?
You’ve got 1 of the 5 best defensive players of all-time?
The 1996 team was absolutely dominant. Not sure where they really measure up against the all-time teams, but in that year, they were without question the best team in football.
Ugh…Doug, don’t be a dummie.
Remember back to what Schwartz said about Bradham last season. Don’t EVER compare yourself or your team to a great. If asked, ALWAYS answer “Ahh, that’s hard to say”. End of story.
Is there a time when a mic is shoved in Peterson’s face and he doesn’t say anything stupid? Have never heard him make a succinct or salient point ever, always a fumbling, incoherent gargle that leaves you with more questions than answers.
Great defense that would be more memorable had Terrell Davis not run wild on them in ’97.
I don’t think the sum of the parts of the offense were all that great. I would credit their success to Holmgren and Favre for the most part. Vintage Walsh offense with a cannon armed QB that could just carve defenses up.
As a Packers fan old enough to remember those dark years in many ways our team was very Browns like.
As for the 1996 team that team was stacked and led the league in offense and defense that year Doug should know this.
Can I get done if what he’s smoking?
30 for 157 is a very nice game. Run wild? Wouldn’t quite call it that but yeah he had a good game. Misleading those stats were 3 tds but he only had a long of 27 yards.
On the other hand elway was 12/22 for 122 and 1 int. It was the game plan that cost greenbay the game. Not Davis specifically. They pounded them with the run game. It happens. Doesn’t invalidate the point thT this team is more talented than philly
Dougie, just shut it, please.
Or the Vikings of the 2000’s.
Sorry to rain on your optimism, But the officials will call holding on the Eagles offensive line….
aaron Rodgers, himself, has more “talent” then those ’90’s teams. Yet, that bum barely could scrape 1 title.
Team effort is vital.
Oh REEEEAAAALLLLY? Then why did you do so poorly last year, coach?
And who would be responsible for that?
Is this guy for real?
No… just no.
He had 64 yards and a td run in the 1st quarter, then he was forced to leave with a migrane. He missed a full quarter of play.
Without Davis, the Broncos ran 6 play and gained only 9 yards.
.. Davis had 3 1-yard td runs. Take those totals away and he averaged 5.7 yards/carry.
That game was all about Davis, They had a pretty good defensive gameplan as well. Denver was able to get good pressure and cause a couple key turnovers.