Ezekiel Elliott accused of breaking man’s nose

More information regarding Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s alleged involvement in what Dallas police called a “disturbance” at a bar on Sunday night has begun to filter out.
The police said a 30-year-old man told them he had been assaulted, but did not know who did it. TMZ has a video of the alleged victim on the ground after being hit and reports the person who took the video said the man had been in a verbal altercation with a woman in Elliott’s party.
That person says Elliott than got involved and punched the man. TMZ also spoke to someone identifield as “Sgt. Williams” from the Dallas police who said that a friend of the alleged victim also identified Elliott as the assailant and a social media post from Sunday night carried the same message with some NSFW language.
Per the TMZ report, Elliott was not at the bar when police arrived on the scene. No one has been arrested and police say they are continuing to investigate. The NFL is also looking into the incident.
Mama always said, stupid is as stupid does.
Cowboys sure know how to pick winners, heck of a talent, seems like his short fuse is going to keep him from being great at this rate.
Zeke is going to have a very short NFL career..
On the bright side, at least he didn’t lift the mans shirt and expose his man boobs. So we are moving in the right direction
Another fine Urban Meyer student
Another high quality product of the Urban Meyer system.
Oh brother!
Whats wrong with these jerks.
It seems as some should be kept under lock and key except for the games and practices when they can be unlocked.
Too many PED’s that effect the brain.
>”Zeke is going to have a very short NFL career..”
On the contrary, he’ll be fine. He’s GOOD. “GOOD” trumps trouble every day of the week in the NFL.
Now, if he had the skills of someone like Manziel and did these sorts of things, THEN you could say his career was going to be short.
Say what you will about the Cowboys. Either way, I’m sure most of us can agree that their culture is at least consistent. Oh, and classless and trashy.
It will not pass the smell test.
It seems as though certain players need to be locked up.
Let them out for games and practices, ONLY.
This guy fits right in with these players
How can you trust a real person with a Bart Simpson shaped head?
Oh. Commissioner….
Zeke heading for suspension, what a bonehead. It’s the Cowboy way!
Whether it is the locker room or bar room, Cowboys have a wealth of Jerry’s brand of…LEADERSHIP
SMH. It’s only a bar fight and a broken nose.
Elliot continues to win the race……….to the bottom…..
Look on the bright side, at least Zeke didn’t break a woman’s nose as he typically does.
let’s not forget another class act from……..
“The Ohio State University”
Ha! Jail time for this clown
All I know is I need answers before my fantasy draft.
Popcorn is popping
“Nothing good ever happens after midnight”
~ Mike Holmgren
There’s definitely going to be a civil suit coming if he broke a man’s nose. I would suspend him until that was resolved.
Zeke sounds like a good opponent for Michael Irvin’s MMA debut.
Every fan of an NFC East team just smiled.
He is who we thought he was
Good thing that dude wasn’t on a Greek island.
Don’t this dude know that some people are gonna wanna start stuff cuz of the PERSON involved? I call them QUICK MONEY FELLAS.
Looks like Goodell is going to need to invoke the schnoz clause
streetyson says:
Jul 17, 2017 11:30 AM
It will not pass the smell test.
________________
Probably not but it does have the not so subtle stench of eau de cowgirl all over it.
We should have questioned his intelligence when he was wearing crop tops at Ohio State. That was a hint and a half on this guy.
He’s out there.