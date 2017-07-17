Ezekiel Elliott accused of breaking man’s nose

Posted by Josh Alper on July 17, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

More information regarding Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s alleged involvement in what Dallas police called a “disturbance” at a bar on Sunday night has begun to filter out.

The police said a 30-year-old man told them he had been assaulted, but did not know who did it. TMZ has a video of the alleged victim on the ground after being hit and reports the person who took the video said the man had been in a verbal altercation with a woman in Elliott’s party.

That person says Elliott than got involved and punched the man. TMZ also spoke to someone identifield as “Sgt. Williams” from the Dallas police who said that a friend of the alleged victim also identified Elliott as the assailant and a social media post from Sunday night carried the same message with some NSFW language.

Per the TMZ report, Elliott was not at the bar when police arrived on the scene. No one has been arrested and police say they are continuing to investigate. The NFL is also looking into the incident.