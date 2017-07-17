 Skip to content

Ezekiel Elliott accused of breaking man’s nose

Posted by Josh Alper on July 17, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT
More information regarding Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s alleged involvement in what Dallas police called a “disturbance” at a bar on Sunday night has begun to filter out.

The police said a 30-year-old man told them he had been assaulted, but did not know who did it. TMZ has a video of the alleged victim on the ground after being hit and reports the person who took the video said the man had been in a verbal altercation with a woman in Elliott’s party.

That person says Elliott than got involved and punched the man. TMZ also spoke to someone identifield as “Sgt. Williams” from the Dallas police who said that a friend of the alleged victim also identified Elliott as the assailant and a social media post from Sunday night carried the same message with some NSFW language.

Per the TMZ report, Elliott was not at the bar when police arrived on the scene. No one has been arrested and police say they are continuing to investigate. The NFL is also looking into the incident.

  1. hawksfansince77 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:25 AM

    Mama always said, stupid is as stupid does.

  2. getadealdonealready says: Jul 17, 2017 11:26 AM

    Cowboys sure know how to pick winners, heck of a talent, seems like his short fuse is going to keep him from being great at this rate.

  3. gp265 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:26 AM

    Zeke is going to have a very short NFL career..

  4. Obi Wan Jablowme says: Jul 17, 2017 11:27 AM

    On the bright side, at least he didn’t lift the mans shirt and expose his man boobs. So we are moving in the right direction

  5. scoops1 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:27 AM

    Another fine Urban Meyer student

  6. abrasion says: Jul 17, 2017 11:28 AM

    Another high quality product of the Urban Meyer system.

  7. orangedestroyer says: Jul 17, 2017 11:29 AM

    Oh brother!
    Whats wrong with these jerks.
    It seems as some should be kept under lock and key except for the games and practices when they can be unlocked.
    Too many PED’s that effect the brain.

  8. Fried Toast says: Jul 17, 2017 11:29 AM

    >”Zeke is going to have a very short NFL career..”

    On the contrary, he’ll be fine. He’s GOOD. “GOOD” trumps trouble every day of the week in the NFL.

    Now, if he had the skills of someone like Manziel and did these sorts of things, THEN you could say his career was going to be short.

  9. cookerduff123 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:30 AM

    Say what you will about the Cowboys. Either way, I’m sure most of us can agree that their culture is at least consistent. Oh, and classless and trashy.

  10. streetyson says: Jul 17, 2017 11:30 AM

    It will not pass the smell test.

  11. orangedestroyer says: Jul 17, 2017 11:32 AM

    It seems as though certain players need to be locked up.
    Let them out for games and practices, ONLY.
    This guy fits right in with these players

  12. thesmartestmanever says: Jul 17, 2017 11:32 AM

    How can you trust a real person with a Bart Simpson shaped head?

  13. a1b24312 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:33 AM

    Oh. Commissioner….

  14. poison66 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:33 AM

    Zeke heading for suspension, what a bonehead. It’s the Cowboy way!

  15. r502 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:34 AM

    Whether it is the locker room or bar room, Cowboys have a wealth of Jerry’s brand of…LEADERSHIP

  16. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jul 17, 2017 11:35 AM

    SMH. It’s only a bar fight and a broken nose.

  17. unclebluck says: Jul 17, 2017 11:35 AM

    Elliot continues to win the race……….to the bottom…..

  18. scotthochsdramaticweightgain1 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:36 AM

    Look on the bright side, at least Zeke didn’t break a woman’s nose as he typically does.

  19. RandyinRoxbury says: Jul 17, 2017 11:36 AM

    let’s not forget another class act from……..
    “The Ohio State University”

  20. yankees2009 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:37 AM

    Ha! Jail time for this clown

  21. Frum Slum says: Jul 17, 2017 11:38 AM

    All I know is I need answers before my fantasy draft.

  22. aliveguy24 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:39 AM

    Popcorn is popping

  23. haywoodjablomey says: Jul 17, 2017 11:45 AM

    “Nothing good ever happens after midnight”

    ~ Mike Holmgren

  24. mackcarrington says: Jul 17, 2017 11:46 AM

    There’s definitely going to be a civil suit coming if he broke a man’s nose. I would suspend him until that was resolved.

  25. MichaelEdits says: Jul 17, 2017 11:47 AM

    Zeke sounds like a good opponent for Michael Irvin’s MMA debut.

  26. metalman5150 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:51 AM

    Every fan of an NFC East team just smiled.

  27. omegalh says: Jul 17, 2017 11:53 AM

    He is who we thought he was

  28. stoneydog1000 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:54 AM

    Good thing that dude wasn’t on a Greek island.

  29. wannabear says: Jul 17, 2017 11:55 AM

    Don’t this dude know that some people are gonna wanna start stuff cuz of the PERSON involved? I call them QUICK MONEY FELLAS.

  30. 345snarkavenue says: Jul 17, 2017 11:57 AM

    Looks like Goodell is going to need to invoke the schnoz clause

  31. jag1959 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:58 AM

    streetyson says:
    Jul 17, 2017 11:30 AM
    It will not pass the smell test.
    ________________

    Probably not but it does have the not so subtle stench of eau de cowgirl all over it.

  32. realdealsteel says: Jul 17, 2017 11:59 AM

    We should have questioned his intelligence when he was wearing crop tops at Ohio State. That was a hint and a half on this guy.

    He’s out there.

