Falcons place C Trevor Robinson on reserve/retired list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 17, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

The Falcons have a roster spot to fill ahead of training camp.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has placed center Trevor Robinson on the reserve/retired list. The move allows the team to retain his rights should Robinson decide to return to football, but leaves them with space to add a player for camp work.

Robinson made the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and started seven games as a rookie. He moved on to the Chargers in 2014 and started 13 games for them the next year. He signed with the Falcons last season, got cut and re-signed to a future contract after the regular season ended.

Alex Mack is back as the starting center in Atlanta. Ben Garland backed him up last year, but could wind up as a starting guard with a spot open as a result of Chris Chester’s retirement.