Franchise tag deadline passes without new deals for three players

Posted by Charean Williams on July 17, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

Monday was anticlimatic as the franchise tag deadline came and went without a new deal. In recent years, the deadline has led to new deals for Dez Bryant, Demaryius Thomas, Justin Houston and Von Miller.

But, as expected, Kirk Cousins, Le’Veon Bell and Trumaine Johnson will play out this season under the franchise tag. It became official at 4 p.m. ET.

Cousins becomes the first quarterback to play out the franchise tag in two consecutive seasons. He will make $23.94 million this season, scheduled to become a free agent again next year. If Washington uses the franchise tag a third time, it will cost them roughly $34 million in 2018.

Bell will play this season under a $12.1 million tag.

Johnson, on his second consecutive franchise tag, will get $16.74 million this season.

Four players who received franchise tags did receive long-term deals this offseason: The Cardinals signed linebacker Chandler Jones (five years, $82.5 million, with $53 million guaranteed); the Chargers signed defensive end Melvin Ingram (four years, $66 million, with $42 million guaranteed); the Giants signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (four years, $62 million, with $40 million guaranteed); and the Panthers signed defensive tackle Kawann Short (five years $80.5 million, with $35 million guaranteed).