Posted by Charean Williams on July 17, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

The Jaguars released rookie defensive back Charlie Miller via injury settlement.

Miller joined the Jaguars as a rookie free agent May 1 out of Dartmouth. Miller made 70 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and broke up four passes in 24 games in four years at Dartmouth.

The Jaguars now have 89 players under contract.