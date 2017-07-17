Jets’ Quincy Enunwa can’t argue with people who think they’re tanking

Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa knows how many people are claiming the Jets are tanking the 2017 season to get the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft. And he knows it’s a valid opinion.
Enunwa told the New York Post that he sees how the moves the Jets have made this offseason, getting rid of veteran players and spending far less than the team could afford, look like tanking.
“It’s hard to argue [with] that,” Enunwa said, “when everybody else sees all the stuff that’s going on.”
Enunwa added, however, that if the front office is tanking, that won’t affect the players’ mindset.
“It hasn’t so much changed my mindset,” Enunwa said. “A lot of the guys just want to win. Whatever it takes. I know they cut some guys obviously, but that’s the business. I don’t think any player is going to tank. Our jobs are on the line. Our families [depend on us]. We’re out there to work and get our paycheck and win games. People are always going to say that kind of stuff, but we’re just going to play.”
The players on the field will always play hard. Whether the front office is choosing players who have a realistic chance to win more than a few games in 2017 is a separate question.
It’s the Jets’ front office, not necessarily the players, who are tanking. And yes, that’s exactly what’s going on. Stevie Wonder could see that.
It’s Bowles I feel bad for in all this. It’s his first HC gig and once he gets the FO their 1-15 record he will be kicked to the curb in favor of some QB whisperer type with that on his resume.
Because the tanking-for-the-first-pick strategy clearly leads to multiple superbowl victories within just a few years.
Just ask the Indianapilis “participators.”
The OTHER jets front office that works at 345 Park Ave. has no issues with an obvious tank job. Their best buddies did it in 2011 in the suck for luck campaign, and they have numerous participation banners to show for that effort.
Quincy is good young player who seems to play hard. It’s a year when you hope him, Wilkerson, Williams, Powell, the rookie Adams, other young guys, the O line stay healthy. Avoid major injuries, keep a mindset of playing hard every week, stay as positive as they can toward the future.
Where’s Lou Brown when you need him?
Intentional tanking or not, 3 wins tops
finnymcphin says:
Jul 17, 2017 6:26 AM
Agreed on Bowles. But also I can feel bad for Enunwa. He is a baller who is shaping into one of the NFLs better receivers so its tough to be burning up some of his limited career years this way.
No teams tank. It’s just a creative excuse that some lousy GM’s have put out there to explain their incompetence. They don’t stand at the podium and announce it, but they get the word out. In politics they call them leaks. GM’s are politicians too. Sometimes we go to sports to escape real world politics, but they’re in sports too.
If your a Jets fan (are there any of you left???) why would you pay good money to watch a team that’s built not to compete? Or even waste your Sundays watching? Let alone pay for any merchandise…
I get the “strategy” but man that sucks for the fans… like tune in next year when we might actually try (and probably fail) to win a few games…
Why support a team that quits before the season even starts??? At least even the Browns fans can say their team actually trys…