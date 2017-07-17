Jets’ Quincy Enunwa can’t argue with people who think they’re tanking

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 17, 2017, 5:50 AM EDT

Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa knows how many people are claiming the Jets are tanking the 2017 season to get the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft. And he knows it’s a valid opinion.

Enunwa told the New York Post that he sees how the moves the Jets have made this offseason, getting rid of veteran players and spending far less than the team could afford, look like tanking.

“It’s hard to argue [with] that,” Enunwa said, “when everybody else sees all the stuff that’s going on.”

Enunwa added, however, that if the front office is tanking, that won’t affect the players’ mindset.

“It hasn’t so much changed my mindset,” Enunwa said. “A lot of the guys just want to win. Whatever it takes. I know they cut some guys obviously, but that’s the business. I don’t think any player is going to tank. Our jobs are on the line. Our families [depend on us]. We’re out there to work and get our paycheck and win games. People are always going to say that kind of stuff, but we’re just going to play.”

The players on the field will always play hard. Whether the front office is choosing players who have a realistic chance to win more than a few games in 2017 is a separate question.