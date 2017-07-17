Jon Beason: Dave Gettleman accused me of faking an injury

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT

The hits keep on coming when it comes to former players pouncing on former Panthers G.M. Dave Gettleman.

Former Panthers linebacker Jon Beason told WFNZ in Charlotte that Gettleman once made a strong accusation about Beason about Beason’s inability to practice and play with a bad knee.

“For him not to know me and say, ‘Hey, listen, you’re faking this injury.’ Those are harsh words,” Beason said. “Verbatim. ‘C’mon, Jon. You know nothing’s wrong with your knee.'”

Beason was recovering from microfracture surgery, a difficult procedure that in many cases is a coin-flip proposition as to whether the player will ever be the same.

“Obviously, I didn’t like that he was challenging my character, my integrity,” Beason said. “Especially since I love to play football.”

It’s surprising more of these anecdotes didn’t emerge before Gettleman was fired. Yes, there had been rumblings about Gettleman’s bedside manner, but nothing to suggest the open season that has been declared since the moment Gettleman got his pink slip.