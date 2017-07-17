Justin Blackmon turns up at an Oklahoma football camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 17, 2017, 6:37 AM EDT

Former Jaguars first-rounder Justin Blackmon made a rare public appearance, and it wasn’t even at a courthouse.

The former Oklahoma State star turned up at a football camp in his hometown of Ardmore, Oklahoma, according to Mark Cooper of the Tulsa World.

He worked with kids and took pictures and signed autographs, but declined interview requests. He didn’t comment the last time anyone saw him out, which was at a court hearing for his second DUI.

He’s currently serving an indefinite suspension from the NFL for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, and the Jaguars don’t really expect him to ever attempt a comeback. He hasn’t been on a field for nearly four years, and has kept a low profile ever since.

The former No. 5 overall pick was a phenomenal talent, and some former teammates still think of him and remember the talent he once flashed.

In my humble opinion. If Justin Blackmon was playing and healthy he would easily be in the top tier of wide receivers! Top 5 in my opinion. — Cecil Shorts III (@CecilShortsIII) June 16, 2017

That’s probably never going to come to pass at this stage, however, leaving him as one of the great “what might have been” stories of recent years.