Justin Blackmon turns up at an Oklahoma football camp

Former Jaguars first-rounder Justin Blackmon made a rare public appearance, and it wasn’t even at a courthouse.
The former Oklahoma State star turned up at a football camp in his hometown of Ardmore, Oklahoma, according to Mark Cooper of the Tulsa World.
He worked with kids and took pictures and signed autographs, but declined interview requests. He didn’t comment the last time anyone saw him out, which was at a court hearing for his second DUI.
He’s currently serving an indefinite suspension from the NFL for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, and the Jaguars don’t really expect him to ever attempt a comeback. He hasn’t been on a field for nearly four years, and has kept a low profile ever since.
The former No. 5 overall pick was a phenomenal talent, and some former teammates still think of him and remember the talent he once flashed.
That’s probably never going to come to pass at this stage, however, leaving him as one of the great “what might have been” stories of recent years.
Seriously, between him and Josh Gordon… so much wasted talent, if you’ll pardon the pun.
I think Shorts is right. When he was playing he was one of the five most dangerous WRs in the game. As I remember it, he was never a ‘diva’ either. He just played hard and made incredible plays. Too bad he threw his career away.
Million dollar talent with a ten cent brain.
Too bad alcohol was more important than the game. Hopefully he got the help he needed and is sober now. Alcoholism is no joke.
Heard of and read many articles about how fat and out of shape hes gotten… he might not be in NFL shape right now, but hes def not fat. Just the media being the media… still a shame to walk away the way he did…
Never too late to try and get your life back on track. This site can be so negative at times, and people love when they smell blood in water, but it sounds like this young man is trying to do some good things. Good for him!
I wouldn’t want my kid taking a picture with him and getting his autograph.
Who on earth is letting him work with kids, and why would anyone want his autograph?