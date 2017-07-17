Le’Veon Bell: I guess I just gotta get better

The Steelers and running back Le’Veon Bell did not come to agreement on a multi-year deal before Monday’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to do so, leaving Bell to play out this year under the terms of his franchise tender.
Unlike their peers in Washington, the Steelers did not mark the deadline by relaying their account of the negotiations that led up to the deadline. The Steelers released a brief statement from General Manager Kevin Colbert that said, in part, that the team plans to “resume our efforts to address his contract situation” after the 2017 season comes to an end.
Bell released a short statement of his own on Twitter on Monday evening.
With the deadline passed, the next question is whether Bell will be working on his own to get better or if he’ll sign his $12.1 million tender in order to join the team at camp.
Bell’s production over the last four years has put him among the very best backs in the game right now, but his availability could be better in 2017 after missing 14 games and parts of others, including last season’s AFC title game, to injuries and suspensions. If he can be on the field and at the top of his game every week this year, Bell will be in line for a big payday one way or another next year.
Steelers won’t sign him to a long term deal. He will be out of there as soon as he can.
What a poor attitude…should be focused on getting better regardless
Double down on Dr. Rydze.
Worked for all of your Steal predecessors
This guy does not deserve anywhere near 12 million a year.
Even without his missing games situations.
No not get better just stay healthy and don’t get high.
Yep, and more reliable.
The only way bell could prove to be worth 15 million is if Ben went down week 1 and he rushed for 3500 yards and had 2000 receiving yards.
I personally wouldn’t pay the guy because some of his time off the field was his own stupidity. I don’t pay stupid.
Already on the backside of his career.
I’m not hating on the Bell because this is a business. This is his only contract to cash in and he must get the max. The unfortunate problem is that his max is more than our Steelers can pay.
The Steelers are about championships and get that you need a team to get there. What title contender has maxed out any players contract? Do’t worry, I’ll wait. We could afford to pay him more than any other RB which is what we offered him… $4 million more than the next best contract, but he wanted more… and can get it. But the Steelers know they cannot contend with Bell alone.
What player, including Brady on Patriots break the bank? Yet they continue to win championships because the guys there buy into the idea that the championships come first. Same here. We’ve let excellent players go in their prime before. Pittsburgh is about titles… I’m sure the two NY teams, the LA teams, or Chicago could pay him the max salary and he’ll get it and deservedly so. He’s a great back, just to great for the Steelers to sign.