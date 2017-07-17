Le’Veon Bell is ready (physically) for the start of training camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 17, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

We don’t know if running back Le’Veon Bell and the Steelers are going to get a deal done by today’s 4 p.m. deadline for long-term contracts for franchise-tagged players.

And we don’t know if he’s planning to show up for the start of training camp without one.

What we seem to know at the moment is that he’s well enough to play, whenever he decides to.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Bell is recovered from offseason core muscle surgery, and should be ready to participate from the start of camp. If he’s there.

Bell had surgery in March, so he ought to be ready by now. He’s only played 18 games the last two seasons, and has dealt with foot and knee injuries also (as well as a suspension), so the Steelers have reason to be a little cautious.

Bell never signed his $12.1 million tender, which means he’s not subject to fines if he doesn’t show up for training camp. And without a new contract, there’s always the chance he might not.