Le’Veon Bell is ready (physically) for the start of training camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 17, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT
We don’t know if running back Le’Veon Bell and the Steelers are going to get a deal done by today’s 4 p.m. deadline for long-term contracts for franchise-tagged players.

And we don’t know if he’s planning to show up for the start of training camp without one.

What we seem to know at the moment is that he’s well enough to play, whenever he decides to.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Bell is recovered from offseason core muscle surgery, and should be ready to participate from the start of camp. If he’s there.

Bell had surgery in March, so he ought to be ready by now. He’s only played 18 games the last two seasons, and has dealt with foot and knee injuries also (as well as a suspension), so the Steelers have reason to be a little cautious.

Bell never signed his $12.1 million tender, which means he’s not subject to fines if he doesn’t show up for training camp. And without a new contract, there’s always the chance he might not.

4 Responses to “Le’Veon Bell is ready (physically) for the start of training camp”
  1. xlxvxlx says: Jul 17, 2017 10:46 AM

    Le’Veon Bell’s lungs are ready (physically) for the start of weed training camp.

  2. peytonwantsaflag says: Jul 17, 2017 11:17 AM

    and mentally he’s ready for the start of 7th grade

  3. doni609 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:51 AM

    Bell will be just fine. Worry not Steeler Nation!

  4. steelpenguin6687 says: Jul 17, 2017 11:53 AM

    As a Steelers fan, I am sick of hearing about Bell. Great player, but for the money he is going to want, let him be some other teams problem. To be worth top dollar, you have to stay on the field…between suspensions and injuries he has been parked on the sideline far too often.

