Lucky Whitehead says his dog is being held for ransom

Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead wants his dog back.
In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Whitehead revealed that his dog Blitz has been stolen and is being held for ransom. Whitehead explained that a friend of his was watching Blitz while Whitehead was out of town when someone broke into the house and took the dog.
“Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money,” Whitehead wrote. “I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse!”
Whitehead closed by asking for any information people might have about the dog and we hope there’s a happy ending for Whitehead and Blitz before too much time passes.
i think Zeke is his real dog, I am a Cowboys fan and I am disgusted with Zeke and his antics.
GROW UP YOUNG MAN!!!
Call John Wick. He has experience getting revenge for dog-related crime.
Not so lucky after all…
Someone told Elliott that the guy he punched had the dog?
It was Zeke!
I feel bad for the guy. Dogs are so much better than most people. People are awful. Dogs are great, unless made otherwise by people. I know I value my dogs life more than 99% of the humans I’ve ran into during my life
ruthlessburgher says:
Jul 17, 2017 2:09 PM
haha this comment wins the internet today