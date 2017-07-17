Marty Hurney’s name floated as a Panthers interim G.M.

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 17, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

Today’s surprising news that the Panthers have fired General Manager Dave Gettleman could be followed by another surprise: The return of former G.M. Marty Hurney.

Both Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network have mentioned former Panthers G.M. Marty Hurney as a consideration for an interim G.M. to handle the job in Carolina this year.

With training camps opening in less than two weeks, there’s not a lot of time to find a new G.M. in Carolina. Bringing Hurney on to handle the job through the 2017 season, and then hiring a new full-time G.M. early in 2018, could make some sense.

Hurney joined the Panthers’ front office in 1998 and was promoted to G.M. in 2002. He was fired during the 2012 season.