Marty Hurney’s name floated as a Panthers interim G.M.

Today’s surprising news that the Panthers have fired General Manager Dave Gettleman could be followed by another surprise: The return of former G.M. Marty Hurney.
Both Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network have mentioned former Panthers G.M. Marty Hurney as a consideration for an interim G.M. to handle the job in Carolina this year.
With training camps opening in less than two weeks, there’s not a lot of time to find a new G.M. in Carolina. Bringing Hurney on to handle the job through the 2017 season, and then hiring a new full-time G.M. early in 2018, could make some sense.
Hurney joined the Panthers’ front office in 1998 and was promoted to G.M. in 2002. He was fired during the 2012 season.
Hell No! Are your freaking kidding me? I’d rather go without a G.M. than let him back in the building.
Dear lord no…
He was terrible!
You should never date your ex.
You get an extension, you get an extension and you get an extension!!
Richardson is terrible. He is so concerned about image for those fickle, front-running fans.
You can’t pay for the past and what a player did years ago. You have to pay based on the future, the market, and what the player projects to do moving forward.
No offense, but Thomas Davis demanding a new deal at age 34 after 2 ACLs in a fast, passing league, is suicide.
These selfish players and their wives simply have no idea what it takes to win a SB.
Remember when Hurney held onto Peppers in 2009 instead of dealing him and at least taking a 1s rd pick in return into the Lockout?
He wanted 2 1st rd picks from a team that would have been forced to pay Peppers 16 mil per!
That’s called being delusional.
I bet that Dave Beane guy or whatever his name is that left the #2 spot with Carolina to go be the GM in Buffalo is kicking himself right now.
Living in Charlotte is better than living in Buffalo every day of the year.
Bring him back and you’ll get the following…
Davis 3 year 41 million (5m to sign, 10m / 12m / 14m)
Olsen 3 year 38 million (8m to sign, 9m / 10m / 12m)
Kuechly is already the highest paid inside but he’ll re-up him too.
Pretty cool scenario.