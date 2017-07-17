Michael Vick: Colin Kaepernick’s problem is his play, not his protest

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick does not believe Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest is the reason he’s currently out of the NFL.
Vick told Jason Whitlock on FS1 that he thinks the real reason Kaepernick can’t find a team to sign him is that Kaepernick didn’t play well enough in the last two years, as well as that teams are looking more for a pocket passer than a mobile quarterback like Kaepernick is (and like Vick was).
“It has nothing to do with him being blackballed,” Vick said. “The gesture that he made last year when he took the stand to do what he did, listen, we all appreciated it, we respected it, and it was a good thing. I really think the stand that he took has nothing to do with him not having a job playing in the National Football League right now. And being frank, Colin didn’t have the best two years his last two seasons. It wasn’t as productive as what we’ve seen him do. And maybe it was due to coaching changes and musical chairs in the positions around him and players, but I think in terms of him getting back on the field, it’s going to have to be a team that suits his skill set and what he does well: mobility inside and outside of the pocket, making plays with his feet, maybe a little bit of the wildcat — whatever they want to call it — mixed in, but it has to be some kind of scheme that helps Kaepernick and that team in terms of productivity. Any other type of offense I don’t think will help him right now because it’s going to take him so long to adjust and learn the system, protections, blitzes, what to look for, receivers, that type of camaraderie doesn’t happen overnight.”
Vick did say he’s surprised no team is willing to give Kaepernick a shot as a backup, and he doesn’t doubt Kaepernick’s commitment to football. But Vick also thinks Kaepernick may lack what teams are looking for in their quarterbacks.
“We don’t know his commitment, his dedication to the game right now. Unless you talk to Colin personally, you probably won’t know. I still think his heart is in football. He’s fairly young,” Vick said. “He still has football left in him, but it’s still predicated on what teams want in the quarterback position.”
With training camps opening soon, there still hasn’t been a team to step forward and say Kaepernick has what it wants in a quarterback, even in a backup quarterback.
Actually Mike, it’s both!
Thank you, Michael Vick, for being the voice of reason.
Every time I typed that sentence, it was getting auto-corrected!
Vick is correct, but the protest does have something to do with it. There will be some backlash from fans in some cities that owners don’t want to deal with, such as NY, especially for a below average QB!
Thanks Mike for adding a little logic to this discussion. He’s exactly right. Kaep put up numbers that would make Tebow blush. He’s really not a very good passer. I know you supporters say he can throw the ball a mile, but so could JaMarcus Russell. So what?
Kaep took a year and a day to make his reads, and looked down every receiver from the snap until he FINALLY let the ball go.
Ruh Ruh Shaggy
Vick surely knows what he’s talking about since Ron Mexico throughout his career was the epitome of below-average play at the QB position.
That’s an expert opinion. He’s the perfect example of someone whose off-the-field actions were horrific, but was given another chance because he could add on the field. Crapernick can’t. He’s a horrible football player.
Vick, the voice of reason. We are living in some strange times!
Sorry, but that whole argument isn’t holding any water. If all the owners and GMs in the league honestly believed Kaepernick wasn’t a good QB, at least 10 teams would have offered Jim Harbaugh $25 million a year to coach their team. After all, Kaepernick was a championship QB under Harbaugh. This is an example of how racism persists in our society. All the race based discrimination is explained away with some other excuse, but we’re seeing that they’re just afraid to come out and say it. They don’t like Kap because he stuck up for black people who were being murdered in cold blood. A lot of people are okay with the killing of black folks, but they won’t say it in public. They lie about disrespecting the flag. Most of those people don’t even understand our constitution. They couldn’t give a hoot about the flag. Now they’re saying he can’t play football, and that’s the reason he’s not on a team. Lie after lie, the message is clear. Don’t stick up for black folks. Martin Luther King tried it too. We saw how that ended. Nobody’s fooling anybody. There are just a lot of cowards out there. Colin Kaepernick has more courage than most of you cowards do combined.
I was waiting all friggin day for the Kaepernick story of the day. Thank you!
If only he had grown up in the same area as Mike Tomlin. He would be the Steelers backup.
Truth.
Kap should have murdered hundreds of innocent dogs, gone to prison then issue some lame apology. He’d have a job right now.
If you go back and read Steve Young’s comments, he basically said the same thing. Kap is a 1-read-and-run QB, plain and simple. Most teams are trying to get away from that, it’s just not that effective. When you combine that with the backlash on his protest, he just isn’t worth it for teams.
Michael Vick is right.
If you compare his Harbaugh days and after, you see that sharp decline in his play, in his physique and in his attitude on the field. Its really obvious and impossible to deny.
He’s being blackballed, fool.
Thank You Mike Vick!
@charliecharger.
you are exactly 100% spot on.
Nailed it MV7