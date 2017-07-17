Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on July 17, 2017, 7:20 AM EDT

Bills offensive line coach Juan Castillo was miked for one of the team’s offseason practices.

Will the Dolphins reach a deal with WR Jarvis Landry on an extension?

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels shared his choice for which of the team’s players would and wouldn’t thrive in NASCAR.

Is Christian Hackenberg winning the job the Jets’ best-case scenario at quarterback?

Previewing the inside linebacker competition with the Ravens.

The Bengals began revealing their Top 50 players chosen by a fan vote.

Setting the stage for the latest Browns quarterback competition.

Steelers CB Senquez Golson will need to do special teams work to make the roster.

Texans WR Braxton Miller’s athletic ability has drawn admirers.

Assessing S Clayton Geathers‘ impact on the Colts defense.

Kicking around a few questions about the Jaguars ahead of training camp.

The biggest question at quarterback for the Titans is at the backup spot.

Remembering Babe Parilli’s time on the Broncos coaching staff.

The Chiefs are set at key special teams spots.

Raiders P Marquette King welcomed new Warrior Nick Young to the Bay Area.

The Chargers’ new home has new security procedures.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott did another version of his kettle jump.

Broadcaster Bob Wolff, who called the Giants’ 1958 championship game loss, died at the age of 96.

Eagles training camp will look different this year.

One of the newest members of the Nationals grew up as a Redskins fan.

Getting to know the Bears running backs.

Settling on a left tackle to replace Taylor Decker is a key Lions task.

Looking ahead to the Packers’ date with Cam Newton and the Panthers.

What do the Vikings have at linebacker this year?

A psychological look at what the Falcons have to get over from last year’s Super Bowl.

TE Greg Olsen’s contract is one of the top Panthers storylines.

Who are the top 20 players on the Saints roster?

The Buccaneers are getting closer to their HBO moment.

Tight end is a spot the Cardinals could address this summer.

No long-term deal appears to be coming for franchise-tagged Rams CB Trumaine Johnson.

Breaking down the 49ers offensive tackles.

A look back at scouting Seahawks S Earl Thomas before he hit the NFL.