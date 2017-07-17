NFL already investigating latest Ezekiel Elliott incident

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

His name may not appear in the police report, but it’s on the NFL’s radar screen.

“We are aware of the matter and looking into it to understand the facts,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email regarding the report of a Sunday night incident at a Dallas bar involving Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The problem for Elliott is that the NFL is now aware of, and looking into, multiple incidents involving the star tailback. For nearly a year, the league has been investigating a claim of domestic violence against Elliott. And while the league had no comment after video surfaced of Elliott pulling down a woman’s top at a St. Patrick’s Day parade earlier this year, the powers-that-be can’t be thrilled with that kind of behavior.

As to the most recent incident, it’s hard to say where this one will go absent reliable witness testimony or persuasive video evidence. The fact that Elliott isn’t named in the police report plays to his advantage, but since the NFL no longer defers to the criminal justice system, the final outcome of this specific incident depends on what the league finds when conducting its investigation.