Panthers boot G.M.Dave Gettleman

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 17, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT
AP

The Panthers have made plenty of news this offseason. None has been bigger than this.

The Panthers just announced that General Manager Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties the week before training camp begins.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as General Manager,” owner Jerry Richardson said in a statement. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

The Panthers are in the midst of a number of contract negotiations with beloved veterans (Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen) and Gettleman drew notorious hard lines with beloved veterans such as Jordan Gross and Steve Smith in the past. That might not have suited Richardson, who takes pride in his relationships with long-time players.

The move leaves them short-handed, as assistant G.M. Brandon Beane left for Buffalo’s G.M. job earlier this offseason.

28 Responses to "Panthers boot G.M.Dave Gettleman"
  1. joetoronto says: Jul 17, 2017 12:32 PM

    Oh boy.

  2. tylawspick6 says: Jul 17, 2017 12:33 PM

    he just got there!

    wow

    here comes cap hell

  3. eazeback says: Jul 17, 2017 12:34 PM

    something else is going on here

  4. corkspop says: Jul 17, 2017 12:34 PM

    Now that’s a surprise…… The track record of losing good, popular players with gas still in the tank probably had something to do with it.

  5. buds4grant says: Jul 17, 2017 12:34 PM

    Superman GM incoming. Never dive for a loose ball in the SB.

  6. greg3117 says: Jul 17, 2017 12:35 PM

    Didn’t see that coming.
    I’m sure Steve Smith is dancing in the streets!

  7. nhpats says: Jul 17, 2017 12:35 PM

    Gettleman would have at least tried to recover that fumble…

  8. cb28031 says: Jul 17, 2017 12:36 PM

    Now we know Richardson is not right……

  9. edsales87 says: Jul 17, 2017 12:36 PM

    Panthers are going to regret this move.

  10. classclown71 says: Jul 17, 2017 12:36 PM

    Wow! Perhaps now Steve Smith will retire a Panther.

  11. kane337 says: Jul 17, 2017 12:36 PM

    Panthers to be last in the NFC South again?

  12. mogogo1 says: Jul 17, 2017 12:36 PM

    Paying big bucks to aging veterans is no way to stay on top. This guy got fired for trying to save the Richardson from himself.

  13. pantherfan4life says: Jul 17, 2017 12:36 PM

    Did not see this coming

  14. superpunky5 says: Jul 17, 2017 12:38 PM

    Riverboat Ron next??

  15. wrlegrand says: Jul 17, 2017 12:38 PM

    This is primarily about Olsen wanting a new contract I think. Gettleman was vacationing last week. Meanwhile, the franchises most reliable pass catcher is wanting to up his deal and cannot get a call.

  16. uglydingo says: Jul 17, 2017 12:38 PM

    Maybe last year’s slide in the division had more to do with Cam Newton than blaming GM Gettleman. The great thing about being a billionaire owner is that you can fire anyone you want without giving a reason and still make more money.

  17. nflcommissioner says: Jul 17, 2017 12:38 PM

    I’m sure he was playing hard ball with the aged Vets on their contract extensions. Didn’t sit well with the coaches and players.

  18. glenuendo says: Jul 17, 2017 12:39 PM

    It’s a weird time for this to come down the pike.

  19. finnymcphin says: Jul 17, 2017 12:40 PM

    Somewhere Steve Smith is smiling.

  20. motsuret06 says: Jul 17, 2017 12:40 PM

    Outstanding call by The Big Cat. I never liked Gettleman from the beginning and did not like the coarse way he got rid of Jordan Gross, Steve Smith, and Deangelo Williams. Good riddance and don’t let the door hit you in the you know here on your way out the door. Karma is karma and you know what they say about payback.

  21. 700levelvet says: Jul 17, 2017 12:40 PM

    Seems he did a decent job…isn’t that the mantra of every GM in a business, keep costs down?

  22. motsuret06 says: Jul 17, 2017 12:42 PM

    Goodbye and Good Riddance and don’t let the door hit you you know where when you exit the building. Karma is karma.

  23. simplec72 says: Jul 17, 2017 12:42 PM

    Faxing my resume now!

  24. shackdelrio says: Jul 17, 2017 12:47 PM

    So the Chiefs, Panthers and Redskins have all fired their GM’s that helped lead them to playoff appearances within the past two seasons.

    But the Jaguars haven’t the fired the one that has a 15-49 record since 2013?

  25. pantherpro says: Jul 17, 2017 12:49 PM

    I guess Jerry found out that Gettleman didnt like Trump like all the other slave owners in the NFL

  26. skoobyfl says: Jul 17, 2017 12:49 PM

    Buffalo might win a 3rd game this season.

  27. mataug says: Jul 17, 2017 12:49 PM

    This is after they let Beane leave lol

  28. Taurus says: Jul 17, 2017 12:51 PM

    Man this is foul!!

