Panthers boot G.M.Dave Gettleman

July 17, 2017

The Panthers have made plenty of news this offseason. None has been bigger than this.

The Panthers just announced that General Manager Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties the week before training camp begins.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as General Manager,” owner Jerry Richardson said in a statement. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

The Panthers are in the midst of a number of contract negotiations with beloved veterans (Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen) and Gettleman drew notorious hard lines with beloved veterans such as Jordan Gross and Steve Smith in the past. That might not have suited Richardson, who takes pride in his relationships with long-time players.

The move leaves them short-handed, as assistant G.M. Brandon Beane left for Buffalo’s G.M. job earlier this offseason.