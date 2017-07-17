Panthers boot G.M.Dave Gettleman

The Panthers have made plenty of news this offseason. None has been bigger than this.
The Panthers just announced that General Manager Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties the week before training camp begins.
“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as General Manager,” owner Jerry Richardson said in a statement. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”
The Panthers are in the midst of a number of contract negotiations with beloved veterans (Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen) and Gettleman drew notorious hard lines with beloved veterans such as Jordan Gross and Steve Smith in the past. That might not have suited Richardson, who takes pride in his relationships with long-time players.
The move leaves them short-handed, as assistant G.M. Brandon Beane left for Buffalo’s G.M. job earlier this offseason.
Oh boy.
he just got there!
wow
here comes cap hell
something else is going on here
Now that’s a surprise…… The track record of losing good, popular players with gas still in the tank probably had something to do with it.
Superman GM incoming. Never dive for a loose ball in the SB.
Didn’t see that coming.
I’m sure Steve Smith is dancing in the streets!
Gettleman would have at least tried to recover that fumble…
Now we know Richardson is not right……
Panthers are going to regret this move.
Wow! Perhaps now Steve Smith will retire a Panther.
Panthers to be last in the NFC South again?
Paying big bucks to aging veterans is no way to stay on top. This guy got fired for trying to save the Richardson from himself.
Did not see this coming
Riverboat Ron next??
This is primarily about Olsen wanting a new contract I think. Gettleman was vacationing last week. Meanwhile, the franchises most reliable pass catcher is wanting to up his deal and cannot get a call.
Maybe last year’s slide in the division had more to do with Cam Newton than blaming GM Gettleman. The great thing about being a billionaire owner is that you can fire anyone you want without giving a reason and still make more money.
I’m sure he was playing hard ball with the aged Vets on their contract extensions. Didn’t sit well with the coaches and players.
It’s a weird time for this to come down the pike.
Somewhere Steve Smith is smiling.
Outstanding call by The Big Cat. I never liked Gettleman from the beginning and did not like the coarse way he got rid of Jordan Gross, Steve Smith, and Deangelo Williams. Good riddance and don’t let the door hit you in the you know here on your way out the door. Karma is karma and you know what they say about payback.
Seems he did a decent job…isn’t that the mantra of every GM in a business, keep costs down?
Goodbye and Good Riddance and don’t let the door hit you you know where when you exit the building. Karma is karma.
Faxing my resume now!
So the Chiefs, Panthers and Redskins have all fired their GM’s that helped lead them to playoff appearances within the past two seasons.
But the Jaguars haven’t the fired the one that has a 15-49 record since 2013?
I guess Jerry found out that Gettleman didnt like Trump like all the other slave owners in the NFL
Buffalo might win a 3rd game this season.
This is after they let Beane leave lol
Man this is foul!!