Posted by Charean Williams on July 17, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT

The Raiders announced the passing of Sam McKenzie Jr., the father of Reggie and Raleigh McKenzie. Reggie McKenzie is the General Manager of the team, and his twin brother, Raleigh McKenzie, works in the Raiders player personnel department.

“The Raiders family is saddened by the passing of Sam McKenzie Jr., father of Reggie and Raleigh McKenzie. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the McKenzie family,” the Raiders said in a statement.