Rod Wood: Lions want to bring Calvin Johnson to training camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 17, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

The tension between the Lions and Calvin Johnson has been palpable, and obvious.

But the Lions hope to mend fences with their former star wide receiver.

Via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website, Lions president Rod Wood said during an interview with WJR that he’s been in contact with Johnson and has invited him to training camp next month.

Between the economic issues surrounding his departure, Johnson has also opened up about the way the team’s traditional struggles contributed to his decision to retire at 30. They were 49-86 in his 135 games there, and he admitted he might have liked to have left for another team.

The hope was always that time might heal all wounds, as coach Jim Caldwell likened it to a family disagreement.

It’s probably more important for the Lions than for Johnson at this point, though they’ve been more successful on the field since he left. The business of retired legends with hard feelings can be tricky, and Johnson has made it clear he wasn’t thrilled with his circumstances.