Steve Smith offers sarcastic comfort to Dave Gettleman

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

The Panthers have fired G.M. Dave Gettleman. And Gettleman is getting some sympathy from one of the guys he previously fired.

Former Panthers receiver Steve Smith, who was cut by Gettleman after Gettleman’s first year on the job, took to Twitter with a sarcastic message of support for the recently-fired executive.

Making the tweet even more biting is the photo of Smith in the middle of a gigantic laugh.

Smith recently has said that a one-day retirement contract with the Panthers is unlikely in the near future, given the hard feelings still lingering from his exit. The firing of Gettleman could be the first big step toward setting the stage for Smith returning to the Panthers, if only for a day.