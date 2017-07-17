Steve Smith offers sarcastic comfort to Dave Gettleman

The Panthers have fired G.M. Dave Gettleman. And Gettleman is getting some sympathy from one of the guys he previously fired.
Former Panthers receiver Steve Smith, who was cut by Gettleman after Gettleman’s first year on the job, took to Twitter with a sarcastic message of support for the recently-fired executive.
Making the tweet even more biting is the photo of Smith in the middle of a gigantic laugh.
Smith recently has said that a one-day retirement contract with the Panthers is unlikely in the near future, given the hard feelings still lingering from his exit. The firing of Gettleman could be the first big step toward setting the stage for Smith returning to the Panthers, if only for a day.
I remember when Panther fans swore this guy made the right move letting Josh Norman go and that the Redskins didn’t know what they were doing.
He who laughs last folks.
SSJR was a good receiver, but a “one-day” contract type? Nah.
Can’t say this is too surprising. Heck, the guy signed damn near every available free agent from my favorite team this offseason — and they went 8-8 last year.
dpdonny says:
Jul 17, 2017 1:20 PM
——————————–
Steve Smith was a great receiver and the best player in Panthers history. One day contracts are stupid though.
“purpleguy says:
Jul 17, 2017 1:22 PM
Can’t say this is too surprising. Heck, the guy signed damn near every available free agent from my favorite team this offseason — and they went 8-8 last year.”
Which is exactly why neither the Panthers or your team will exceed 8-8 this year. Actually its funny that the Panthers are raiding the team that went 3-8 to finish the year and finish ahead of only the Bears in their division. LOLSKOL.
SSJR to Dave Gettleman: Time to ICE UP SON!!
Steve Smiths is a big whiny baby
Don’t worry about passive aggressive comments or sarcasm, Steve. Just sucker punch him and reveal your true self in all of its cowardly glory.
I hate watching players get injured, but it was hard to shed a tear for such a combative, look-at-me type like Steve Smith.