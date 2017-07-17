Texans OL Chris Clark hopes for better 2017

Posted by Charean Williams on July 17, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

Chris Clark had his struggles last season after Texans starting right tackle Derek Newton tore both patellar tendons. Clark allowed seven sacks, according to STATS, and had four holding penalties in 14 starts.

Not surprisingly, Clark’s goal this season is to play better.

“Me, personally, I want to be a better leader,” Clark said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I want to be better than I was last year. I feel there’s always room for improvement.”

Clark, 31, remains a valuable backup for the Texans, having also filled in for left tackle Duane Brown.

“Chris Clark has brought leadership; he’s brought toughness,” coach Bill O’Brien said during the season. “Just a very professional guy, really enjoy coaching him. Can’t say enough about him and what he’s done to help our team.”

Clark, who spent five years in Denver, enters a contract season after re-signing with the Texans before last season. He is in the final year of that two-year, $6 million deal. Thus, a good season will help Clark on the free agent market next year.