What’s next for the Panthers?

The Carolina Panthers will soon be heading to training camp, and they currently don’t have a General Manager.

The stunning news that G.M. Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties after four years, three playoff appearances, and a Super Bowl leads to an obvious question: What the hell do they do next?

As one league source pointed out, Brandon Beane would have been the odds-on choice for the job, if he hadn’t already bolted for the Buffalo G.M. gig. With Beane out of the mix, other names to watch include Titans director of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schein, and Panthers director of college scouting Jeff Morrow.

“They love these three guys,” a league source told PFT.

We’ll find out in the coming days just how much they love each of them, or any of them. Whatever the Panthers do, it’s fair to assume that owner Jerry Richardson wouldn’t have fire Gettleman so late in the offseason without having a clear idea of what comes next.