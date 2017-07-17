Why would anyone want to be a G.M.?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

During his recent visit to PFT Live, Dolphins coach Adam Gase explained that, early in his NFL career, his work focused on the personnel side of the business. He eventually gravitated to coaching, and he clearly made the right choice. For a multiple reasons.

First, Gase became a head coach at 38 and, based on his first year on the job, he’s here to stay. Second, something weird is happening with NFL General Managers.

It’s one thing for General Managers of struggling teams, like Doug Whaley of the Bills, to lose their jobs. It’s another for General Managers of playoff teams to be dumped.

Both Dave Gettleman, formerly of the Panthers, and John Dorsey, formerly of the Chiefs, saw their teams go to the playoffs three times in four years. (Less than 18 months ago, Gettleman’s team played in a Super Bowl.) Now, both are gone.

While there will never be a shortage of willing candidates for General Manager jobs, the industry has entered bizarre territory, with teams apparently thinking that thy can find a replacement quickly and easily — even if a change is made in June or July.

