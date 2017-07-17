Witness claims Ezekiel Elliott didn’t throw a punch

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

This one is probably going to be resolved by the available video evidence. If there is any. And there should be plenty.

As the authorities in Dallas (and on Park Avenue) attempt to figure out whether Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did or didn’t break a DJ’s nose on Sunday night at a bar, one witness claims Elliott is blameless.

Michael Huffman tells the Fort Worth Star -Telegram says that Elliott didn’t throw the punch.

“It didn’t go down like that,” Huffman said regarding the contention that Elliott broke the DJ’s nose. “Everybody is saying that, but he didn’t throw the punch. . . . Zeke was just standing there arms folded chilling, feeling the crowd. Then I seen [the] DJ getting loud toward the vicinity of Zeke and then I see an overhand right come over the back of Zeke shoulder that landed square in [the DJ’s] face and he went to sleep. He didn’t even see it. Then the crowd circled and dispersed. I’m surprised a whole video hasn’t been released yet.”

Huffman explained that he saw what happened because he was trying to get close enough to take a selfie with Elliott. Which makes the fact that video hasn’t surfaced even more surprising. Between the surveillance system and the many devices that We-Are-All-Big-Brother carry on us at any given moment, something should be out there by now.