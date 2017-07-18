Aaron Rodgers will move atop the pay scale again one day

Posted by Charean Williams on July 18, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Aaron Rodgers‘ deal runs through 2019, so it won’t be long until the sides start talking about a new one.

“You need to plan for it,” Packers president Mark Murphy told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Rodgers, 33, became the league’s highest-paid player in 2013 when he signed a $110 million extension. He now ranks only seventh in yearly average behind Derek Carr ($25 million per season), Andrew Luck ($24.594 million), Carson Palmer ($24.350 million), Drew Brees ($24.25 million), Kirk Cousins ($23.944 million) and Joe Flacco ($22.133 million).

“When it comes to setting the market values, I let that stuff take care of itself,” Rodgers said in June. “I know my value in this league, and I know the team appreciates me. I’m going to continue to make myself an indispensable part of this roster. When you do that, when your time comes up to get a contract, you usually get a contract extension.”

Murphy told Demovsky he would not get into “specific player contracts,” but Rodgers told a Milwaukee TV station last week that the Packers have not discussed an extension with his agent, David Dunn.

“I know what my value is, and the team compensated me really, really well a few years ago,” Rodgers told WTMJ TV. “I hope the situation in a couple of years is a no-brainer. That means I’m playing well and the team’s still moving in the right direction, and that’s what I can control. The other stuff, I let my agent handle that. We haven’t even had any conversations, so it’s not something I’m even thinking about. Like I said, I’ve got three years left on my deal.”

Whenever the deal gets done, it’s sure to give Rodgers the highest average yet again.