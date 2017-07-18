Andre Johnson to be first member of Texans Ring of Honor

Posted by Josh Alper on July 18, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

The Texans entered the NFL in 2002 and they’ve had some star players over their first 15 seasons, but none have been deemed worthy of inaugurating the team’s Ring of Honor.

That will change this season. The Texans announced on Tuesday that Andre Johnson will be the first player so honored and that the ceremony will take place at halftime of their November 19 game against the Cardinals.

Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Texan in April to formally retire as a member of the organization. He was drafted with the third overall pick of the 2003 draft and was twice named a first-team All-Pro during his 12 years in Houston. His 1,012 receptions, 13,597 receiving yards and 64 receiving touchdowns are all franchise records.

He moved on to play for the Colts in 2015 and played eight games for the Titans last year, but those are footnotes to a career that will be remembered and celebrated for what Johnson did for the Texans.