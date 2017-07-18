Austin Hooper working on better chemistry with Matt Ryan

Posted by Josh Alper on July 18, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

The Falcons offense was a potent one on the way to winning the NFC last season, but they didn’t do much with their tight ends.

Jacob Tamme, Austin Hooper, Levine Toilolo, Joshua Perkins and D.J. Tialevea were targeted 83 times in the regular season, which is about as often as wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was the target for passes. One member of that group has spent time with quarterback Matt Ryan recently in hopes of taking on a bigger role.

Ryan returned to Southern California for more work with the trainers at 3DQB with Hooper, a third-round pick last year, along to run routes and develop a deeper relationship with Ryan.

“It felt really good, kind of getting to know my teammate a little better,” Hooper said, via ESPN.com. “Just really was able to build some chemistry with him, on and off the field. It was a getting a deeper understanding of where he wants me to be, and I feel that’s what it’s all about.”

Hooper had 19 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season and added six postseason catches, including a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Tamme, who led the tight ends with 22 catches despite missing half the season, has not re-signed with the team, which should offer Hooper a big opportunity to boost his playing time in his second season.