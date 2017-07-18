Bruce Allen seemingly referred to Kirk Cousins as “Kurt” five times in statement

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 18, 2017, 6:08 AM EDT

As team president of the Washington Redskins, it would stand to reason that Bruce Allen would know the name of the team’s starting quarterback.

However, in reading a statement to announce they had not reached an agreement with Kirk Cousins on a long-term contract ahead of Monday’s franchise tag deadline, Allen appeared to mispronounce Cousins’ first name on multiple occasions. Allen seemingly called him “Kurt” five separate times during the reading of the statement.

Was Allen trying to pull a version of the “cat game” from Super Troopers? Does he think his quarterback is actually named Kurt? Is he just unable to pronounce Kirk?

A team spokesman told John Keim of ESPN.com that Allen “sounded that way because of the Redskins president’s accent.”

The statement itself was already a weak effort to turn public sentiment against Cousins and put sparkles on a contract offer that Cousins had no business entertaining. If Allen wasn’t a victim of his accent and was instead trying to be cute regarding his pronunciation of Cousins’ name, it’s another poor look for a franchise that seems to specialize in them.

Either way, Washington might want to find a different way to conduct their business right about meow.