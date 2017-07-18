Cousins thrives without his team enhancing his ability to be a leader

Posted by Mike Florio on July 18, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT

In this age of analytics and next-gen stats, some of the most basic realities of football get caught in a storm of Xs and Os and high-tech complexities that make football seem more complicated than it really is. In many respects, the game is as simple as it ever was.

When it comes to the quarterback position, one key element continues to be leadership. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians preaches the importance of it in his new book, The Quarterback Whisperer. The quarterback must command the huddle. He must motivate teammates to focus and to perform to the best of their abilities, and maybe then some. He must hold them accountable on and off the field.

But there’s another component to quarterback leadership. The team must put the quarterback in the best position to exert leadership.

This means, for example, respecting him and protecting him, both within the building and beyond it. The ultimate audience of 52 teammates is always watching and listening and taking their cues from whether their leader truly has a mandate to lead.

And this brings me to Washington, which has done little to support the efforts of quarterback Kirk Cousins to lead his teammates. Yes, the franchise has given him the franchise tag for two straight years, but they haven’t treated him like a franchise quarterback. They’ve regarded him with ambivalence, consistently refusing to make the kind of long-term commitment that his circumstances merit. Whether it’s a long-term deal worth $10 million to $15 million per year in 2015, once it became clear that RGIII wasn’t the answer and Cousins was in the last year of his rookie fourth-round contract or a long-term deal as the deadline for using the franchise tag approached in 2016 or a long-term deal after the tag was applied in 2016 or a long-term deal at any time in 2017, Washington continues to refuse to give Cousins the kind of contract that declares to the locker room, “This is Kirk’s team.”

Then came Monday, when instead of simply leaking their last offer to Cousins (which would have been bad enough), team president Brice Allen (sorry, that’s just my typing accent) decided to go public with enough terms of the team’s offer to Cousins to make him look greedy, selfish, and unreasonable.

It’s actually sort of amazing that Cousins has performed as well as he has over the past two years. Imagine how well he’ll perform if/when he’s playing for a team that actually goes out of its way to make him look good, instead of going out of its way to make him look bad.