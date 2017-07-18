Five teams will report to training camp tomorrow

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 18, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

Yep, summer’s pretty much over.

As hard as it may seem to believe, five NFL teams will actually open for business tomorrow, with rookies reporting early in advance of training camps.

For the Ravens, Bears, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints, the first-year guys will show up on Wednesday, with the Dolphins following Thursday.

The Cardinals are the first team to drag their veterans in, reporting Friday so they have time to prepare for the Hall of Fame Game. The Cowboys will follow suit by having their veterans report Saturday.

That means for those teams, coaches only have a few more hours to worry about what kind of trouble their guys can find, and fans don’t have much longer to wait for news about the actual football, which we’ll document here.