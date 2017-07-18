Former Browns and Patriots linebacker busted for marijuana

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 18, 2017, 6:08 AM EDT

Former Browns and Patriots linebacker Eric Martin was arrested in Arkansas Saturday for possession of marijuana.

According to KAIT, Martin was stopped for doing 64 mph in a 45 mph zone, and while stopped, an officer said he smelled marijuana, and his drug dog partner alerted as well.

The Corning Police Department said: “The driver then stated he had marijuana in the vehicle at that time.”

A search also yielded a few rolled marijuana cigarettes and paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana in the trunk of his car.

Martin spent parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons with New England. He also spent time with the Browns and Saints, and was last with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. He’s currently listed as “suspended” on their roster, which might explain why he was in Arkansas and not Canada.