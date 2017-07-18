Former Jets, Packers running back Brandon Burks arrested for drug possession

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 18, 2017, 4:20 AM EDT

Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers running back Brandon Burks was arrested in Enterprise, Ala. on drug possession charges, according to Jeremy Wise of the Dothan Eagle.

Burks was arrested Saturday night and charged with marijuana possession, which is a second-degree misdemeanor.

The arrested ensued after a car Burks was traveling in was stopped and officers reported marijuana found in close proximity to Burks.

An undrafted free agent out of Troy last year, Burks carried 31 times for 120 yards and one touchdown in four preseason games with the Packers. He didn’t make the roster but signed with the Jets practice squad in December before being promoted and active for the team’s final game against Buffalo. Burks carried two times for minus-4 yards in his only regular season action.

The Jets released Burks in April.