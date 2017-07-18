Jadeveon Clowney looking forward to sharing field with J.J. Watt

The Texans were able to win the AFC South and win a playoff game last year despite the absence of defensive end J.J. Watt after he had back surgery early in the season.
One of the reasons why Watt’s absence didn’t drag the Texans down was the play of Jadeveon Clowney. The top pick of the 2014 draft had his healthiest season and, not coincidentally, his most productive season since entering the league and that has led to a lot of interest in seeing what the duo can do when they’re on the field at the same time.
“It’s crazy,” Clowney said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I’m looking forward to it. When I was healthy, when I got healthy, he got hurt. When he was healthy, I was hurt. We’ve never really been on the field together at the same time healthy. I feel like we can all be out there together, me and him and the rest of guys and just stay healthy, we’re going to be a special defense.”
The defense hasn’t been a problem in Houston for some time and, even if the pairing lives up to the grandest of expectations, the outlook for the team will continue to hinge on their ability to solve their conundrum at quarterback in a way that lifts their offense to similar heights.
Everyone knows why they won a playoff game so don’t make a big deal about them winning a playoff game.
I’m a big Texans fan but I don’t understand how Clowney made the pro-bowl or why everyone acts like he is good. He is an ok player who can use his speed to sack the QB if it’s a 1 on 1 matchup against a lesser opponent. He doesn’t play the run well and he either can’t or doesn’t use power to get buy his guy. I hope we trade him because if they give a huge contract to this guy I’m going to be livid.
The Texans were able to win the AFC South and win a playoff game last year BECAUSE they played in a weak division and the Raiders had to have a rookie make his first professional start of his career in a play off game which has never been done before. That’s why!!
You’re a big Texans fan and you think his run stopping is average and his pass rush is spectacular? Seriously?
Clowney’s strength for most of the year was his run stopping. His coaches want him to develop more moves to improve his pass rush. It’s opposite of what you said. And he’s a very good run stopper.
Why are Raider fans talking trash about the Texans? It’s not like the writer said Clowney id better than Mack. Then again, Clowney is better than Mack.