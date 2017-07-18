Jerry Jones to Cowboys’ bad boys: Your actions impact an entire team

Posted by Charean Williams on July 18, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT

Training camp can’t get here soon enough for the Cowboys after an offseason filled with bad headlines.

Cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested on a DWI charge in May. In June, defensive end David Irving was suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused of backing his truck into a woman and threatening a man with a rifle during a July 4 dispute with tailgaters. (Carroll and Wilson face possible league discipline.)

Now, Ezekiel Elliott allegedly was involved in an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night. Dallas Police are investigating an assault that left a DJ with a broken nose but have not arrested anyone and did not list Elliott as a suspect in their initial report.

None of the incidents have shone a positive light on the Cowboys, less than a month before owner Jerry Jones earns enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I think the biggest message is not one that has to be stated, and that is that your actions impact an entire team; it impacts an entire fan base,” Jones said Tuesday. “There’s a lot of responsibility there. To the team, it’s a reminder of the interest that’s in your actions and behavior, and it’s not dissimilar from the message you have when you sit down with a child and a young person when you’re talking about how they represent everybody. The message really is pretty simple: Try to think about your activities when you’re involved out here.”

Jones said the Cowboys make players aware that everything they do in public is scrutinized, and the organization will continue to stress that after so much negative news this offseason.

“Our franchise has always been front and center,” Jones said. “It actually was before I became involved, so we articulate and really try to inform our players of the interest and the amount of exposure, the amount of transparency there is in their lives. Like all of us, we do good some days and don’t do good the others. That’s not to be confused with the tolerating of bad behavior or illegal behavior. That’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about just learning that your every move will be scrutinized and in this day and time will be looked at from many vantage points both physically as well as opinions. We ask for the world to look at the Dallas Cowboys. We ask for them to be interested in the Dallas Cowboys. We ask for that. We want to continue to educate ourselves as to how behavior can be portrayed. From the day I became involved with the NFL, I have had to continually address and learn what it’s like to have your every word possibly played back to you in a very public way.”