Jets secure permission to land helicopters at facility

Posted by Mike Florio on July 18, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT

Four years to the day after the Jets threw in the towel on an effort to land helicopters at the team’s facility, the team has won the right to do so.

Via NJ.com, the New Jersey Department of Transportation granted the request, without a public hearing and in spite of opposition from neighbors and fairly close proximity of an airport. Which could be evidence of the benefit of having solid political connections.

“Once the facility is completed it will undergo a final inspection,” DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro said. “Upon passing that inspection, a license to operate the facility will be issued.”

In applying for the permission to place a helipad at the facility, the team explained that it would be used “for transport of executives of the training center and injured athletes.”

It also will come in handy when trying to impress potential No. 1 overall picks in the draft, who will be touring the facility after the team successfully fails in the standings this season. Or when owner Woody Johnson declares victory and swaps the day-to-day management of the team for an ambassador gig in England.