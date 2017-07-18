Kaepernick responds to Vick, possibly

Colin Kaepernick has, true to form, said nothing in response to the recent comments from Mike Vick regarding Vick’s belief that Kaepernick has no job in the NFL due to being blackballed but due to his football skills. (Vick separately said Kaepernick should cut his hair.) Kaepernick has recently posted a message on social media that many regard as a specific message to Vick.
The tweet has the large headline “Stockholm Syndrome” followed by this definition of it: “The Stockholm syndrome appears when an abused victim develops a kind of respect and empathy towards their abuser. It was named after a bank robbery in Stockholm when a group of bank employees were held hostage and developed a strong sense of empathy toward their captors. When this traumatic event was over, they even defended their captors by not wanting to say anything that might endanger their captors’ freedom. This usually happens because the victim sees the smallest act of decent behavior as an extracted event which makes them see their captors as essentially good. This way they leave aside all the negative behavioral distinctions of their captors and focus on the positive ones. This syndrome is also called ‘traumatic bonding’ or ‘victim brainwashing.'”
If Kaepernick posted this in reference to Vick, here’s Kaepernick’s likely point. Vick, whose debt to the NFL is significant given the decision to give him a second chance after a six-year lifestyle (not “mistake,” a lifestyle) of dogfighting and dog killing, isn’t capable of objectively assessing the situation because he feels “respect and empathy” toward the billion-dollar machine that paid him millions both before and after he squandered his career and his freedom.
In making his case regarding Kaepernick, Vick makes the same mistake that many have made by dismissing without discussion Kaepernick’s 2016 performance as subpar. But he threw 16 touchdown passes against four interceptions in 2016, generated a 59.2 completion percentage, racked up 6.8 yards per throw, added 6.8 yards per run, and churned out a passer rating of 90.7.
In his best season as a passer (2010), Vick didn’t manage a 4-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. For the rest of his career, Vick’s numbers don’t hold up in an across-the-board comparison to what Kaepernick did last year.
Chances are that Vick, who was notorious during his career for not doing his homework, didn’t know what Kaepernick actually did last year, opting instead to parrot the narrative he has seen from those in the media who has been pushing the “it’s only about football” angle.
Nothing Vick said will matter when it comes to a team giving, or not giving, Kaepernick a job. But Vick, whether he realizes it or not, has given the anti-Kaepernick crowd plenty of easy ammunition for the truth-is-an-annoyance political fight that will continue to rage regardless of whether he continues to be unemployed.
That’s the win-loss record for Kaepernick for the last four seasons. Talk about protesting. Talk about TD-INT ratios. Whatever you do, don’t talk about the #1 job of a quarterback: to lead the team to victory. Something that Kaepernick has shown to be a downward trend over the last three seasons.
kaepernick is NOT an NFL QB.
Great post and I agree 100%.
I think it’s sad that a segment of NFL fans have such hatred and contempt for Kaepernick. Even if you don’t agree with him, he took a stand against the injustices he has seen and experienced. He sacrificed more than 99% of us have for a cause he believes in. And he did it in a NONVIOLENT way. He’s not starting riots; he’s drawing media attention to a problem (which, ironically, all of the haters are helping him do by keeping this story relevant a year later). Gandhi would be very proud.
Vick, on the otherhand, says what he thinks other people want to hear. Why does he do this? I don’t know for sure, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he is trying to gain some goodwill with the NFL and Goodell to possibly get a coaching job or something else related to the league.
The irony is it seems the majority of people supported Vick for saying this while at the same time bashing Kaep. Kaep is the one fighting for the greater good (and made a tremendous personal sacrifice to do so), while Vick is saying what he thinks people want to hear to reap the rewards for himself.
@chicagobtech oh my god are you kidding me? Phillip rivers has also had negative growth when you look at his W-L record the past few years does that mean he is trash and no one should want him? The D was what carried them when they were going to the super bowl not the offense so it was never all about kaep. The 49ers lost Crabtree Boldin gore Vernon Davis and half their O-line which had multiple pro bowlers. Is kaep part of the reason his team only won 1 game? Yes but I remember him destroying the packers offense 3 games in a row almost single handedly. kaep isn’t Brady so don’t expect him to turn Quinton Patton into an all pro.
Just come back to the niners we need you #nobodycanpossiblyhaveitbetterthanus
Kaps stats from last year came in garbage time against prevent defenses designed to allow yardage and burn clock time. The Niners were behind every game and so terrible that opposing teams were in prevent after halftime so kap could put up inflated numbers against soft defenses. I’m a Raiders fan and back when Art Shell came back for a year and the Raiders went 2-14 they had the #2 pass defense in the NFL, that was because they were not competitive and opposing teams were running the ball to eat up the clock and preserve leads against Oakland, not because their pass defense was elite.
Kap should be on team. Look at some of the guys who can’t hang with Kap’s numbers or play, and they have jobs and nice contracts.
The protest thing will hang over his head for some time, mainly because the media makes it a story.
Look at Ben and his troubles. As soon as no one talked about it, it went away.
Kap not having a job is more about teams not wanting to pay the man. The Niners were bound to stink last year no matter how you look at it. They were gunning for the number 1 pick.
Believe me, the Niners, like the Jets, were tanking. So the record means nothing.
Vick was a dual-threat QB. Comparing his throwing stats to Kaepernick’s which almost exclusively came in garbage time is pointless
The bottom line is Kaepernick is an average QB at the very best. The story is missing one stat. Yes he only has 21 ints compared to his 72 TD’s but the missing stat is his 30 fumbles. In 2012 when the miners were 12-4, he really had little to do with it. He only attempted an average of 16 passes per game and his TD/game was .77 The defense and running game carried that team. His running was a large factor as well (until defenses figured out how to stop him) that is when his downfall began.
Should he get a shot as a backup with some team ? Probably but in reality what team wants to bring in an average at best QB with the circus and distraction that will follow. Whether you agree with his protest or not, he started it and the circus that follows is his own doing. He has every right in the world to protest, but the owners of every NFL team have that exact same right to not hire him because of it. He made his own bed and now has to live with his choices.
Kaep should join the Seahawks, I’d love for him to lead us to our second superbowl.
Summer news got you down well we can always just bring up Kaepernick!!!
59% percent completion percentage is not starting material in the NFL.
It’s funny how people like to copy what other’s say. Now the new catch phrase is garbage time. The 49ers sucked last year, so they must be referring to Kaepernick racking up easy stats because his team was so far behind. If that was even remotely true, then the QBs from the worst teams would lead the league in stats every year. But the opposite is true.
Very easy to have a 4 to 1 int ratio and you have only 16 td, plus as many sacks as he did.
Just come back to the niners we need you #nobodycanpossiblyhaveitbetterthanus
When your asking for Kap back on your team and then use that hashtag, all your credibility as a fan goes out the window.
59% percent completion percentage is not starting material in the NFL.
You want to take a guess at what Andrew Luck’s career completion percentage is? Ah heck, I’ll just tell you. 59%
I would imagine his activism plays a role, sure. Some owners probably disagree with his perspective and/or how he expressed it. But there are some football related questions that exist as well:
1.) From everything I’ve seen and read about the NFL it appears that the most important thing they require of the players in exchange for paychecks well above the national average is dedication and focus. Obviously, players have hobbies. But what Kaepernick has engaged in comes with distraction. Not sure how many teams want to openly invite that into their locker room.
2.) I recently read (can’t remember where, apologies) an argument that teams tend to want a backup QB that mimics the size, skills and capabilities of their starter. That said, the mobile QB “revolution” has sort of fizzled out in recent years. RG3 washed out. Manuel and Geno never were. What is left? Cam Newton, Russell Wilson, Tyrod Taylor and Marcus Mariota. CAR and TEN have experience backups. BUF has youth and SEA kicked the tires on Kaep but must have not liked what they saw.
The fact is Kaep has fallen from great heights, on the field, since Jim Harbaugh left and the window closed for the Niners. His stats last year weren’t great and they were padded significantly by garbage time for one of the worst teams in the league. Objectively speaking, he doesn’t exactly read like a player you just have to have. And that is what makes him potentially not worth the extracurricular headache.
People are blaming him given the early retirements of Chris Borland and others, combined with the coaching of Chip Kelly? Wow.
Kaepernick is not a very good QB. But, he is better than a lot of QB’s that are on NFL rosters right now. I can name a few off the top of my head:
Gabbert
Hoyer
M. Barkley
Osweiler
Ryan Fitzpatrick
That’s totally not how I would interpret what Kaepernick meant by posting the definition of Stockholm Syndrome in reference to Vick.
He means that as a black man, Vick should be every bit as angry as Kaepernick and supportive of Kaepernick’s agenda. The fact that Vick is defending NFL Owners/GMs (largely a group of rich white men) is off-putting to Kaepernick and his agenda, so he’s saying Vick is defending them as a kind of indication of Stockholm Syndrome. Or put more bluntly: he thinks Vick is too stupid to realize he is being held back by white America.
All in all, I think Kaepernick has been given the benefit of the doubt far too much and far too often in sports media. He’s not as intelligent as you guys want him to be. He takes other peoples’ ideas and insight from social media and passes them off as his own. Guarantee you he had never heard of Stockholm Syndrome before yesterday.
The irony is it seems the majority of people supported Vick for saying this while at the same time bashing Kaep.
People usually support who they agree with and sometimes bash those they disagree with. That’s reality not irony.
We don’t care what Michael Vick says we don’t care what any of these people say about Kaepernick we don’t want to hear about Kaepernick anymore!!he’s not going to be in the league for many obvious reasons but the biggest reason is because he’s just not very good..and like Michael Vick he’s a one read guy…..if it’s not there he runs.sorry this is the big boy league..you can get away with that for a season or two but you won’t get away with it for long!
Colin Kaepernick does not deserve a chance…he said so himself when he protested freedom!!!
Kaep mediocre QB peaceful protest against law abiding citizens being shot. Vick killed dogs and had a gambling ring. Say what you want about agreeing with the need for protest or effectiveness or means. How can you compare the two human being? One thought it was OK to gamble, take drugs and torture animals to death and was only sorry after he got caught, costing himself millions of dollars. The other made a stand for what he thought was right, anticipated losing millions of dollars and did it anyway.