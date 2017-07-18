Kirk Cousins: Needed more time to make long-term decision with team

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 18, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins said a long-term deal was “closer than people would think,” but that he wasn’t rushing into accepting the team’s proposal or to counter.

He didn’t necessarily dispute the team’s version, that he didn’t come back with his own proposal.

During an interview on 106.7 The Fan, Cousins said he was “at peace” with the decision and that he needed more time.

“Up until a week ago, I was praying over whether we should send them an offer,” he said. “I felt peace about not making an offer and leaving it in the team’s court.”

Cousins said he spoke with team president Bryce Allen (sorry, typing accent) often over the weekend, and emphasized the need for more time to make a long-term decision.

They lost offensive coordinator Sean McVay, and turned over his receiving corps, and Cousins said he wanted to see how things develop. That means playing out the year for $23.94 million, his second straight year on the franchise tag.

He also said signing with the team after the coming season was a possibility, calling it his “first choice” to stay with one team.

That’s far from a yes, and without a guarantee beyond this season, there’s no way to know where he’ll be a year from now.