Kirk Cousins: Needed more time to make long-term decision with team

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins said a long-term deal was “closer than people would think,” but that he wasn’t rushing into accepting the team’s proposal or to counter.
He didn’t necessarily dispute the team’s version, that he didn’t come back with his own proposal.
During an interview on 106.7 The Fan, Cousins said he was “at peace” with the decision and that he needed more time.
“Up until a week ago, I was praying over whether we should send them an offer,” he said. “I felt peace about not making an offer and leaving it in the team’s court.”
Cousins said he spoke with team president Bryce Allen (sorry, typing accent) often over the weekend, and emphasized the need for more time to make a long-term decision.
They lost offensive coordinator Sean McVay, and turned over his receiving corps, and Cousins said he wanted to see how things develop. That means playing out the year for $23.94 million, his second straight year on the franchise tag.
He also said signing with the team after the coming season was a possibility, calling it his “first choice” to stay with one team.
That’s far from a yes, and without a guarantee beyond this season, there’s no way to know where he’ll be a year from now.
Head Coach is in final year of contract: check.
Head Coach who wants him the most is elsewhere: check.
GM who can’t even pronounce my name correctly: check.
Offense loses two of their highest producing players in the offseason: check.
Team has rarely if ever demonstrated they actually want him: check.
What else can the Redskins even offer besides money at this point???
He won’t be st peace with it until he sees the offers from LA, SF, Houston, Denver, and possibly NO, NY (both), and a few others!
He needs to capitalize on what is presently his best option. Everyone knows that getting to Free Agency as a starting QB is rare. Him and his agent have a superior strategy.
This is really simple and only the Skins fans can’t see it. He doesn’t want to be there long term. He’s pretty arrogant and will happily take your huge single year franchise deals, but unless you’re going to make him the highest paid QB by a wide margin, he’s not staying there. He’s likely already figured out where he’s going next, but he can’t turn down these huge one year payments.
Nothing worse than when an athlete crowbars religion into contract negotiations. We don’t want nor need him leading the mighty Redskins. We have assembled a fantastic team so much that any QB will do. We will not pay his asking price to lose late in the season off his poor throws. Goodbye Kurt!
“They lost offensive coordinator Sean McVay, and turned over his receiving corps, and Cousins said he wanted to see how things develop.”
That’s some rare candor.
Skins fans wish we can enjoy this season, but there just seems a looming demise ahead. Dammit.
Mark my words, if he leaves the Skins, he’ll never play to that level again- no team he’ll join will he just magically improve- the 49ers or Rams will be terrible for years to come before they can bounce back.
He’s got 26 million reasons to take his time…each and EVERY year. Smart move, Cuz-inz…
Classy answer. But the truth is Cousins is never going to sign long term with a front office that insults him and his abilities at every opportunity. Bryce Allen has to go if the Skins have any hope at keeping Cousins.
Barring an injury or poor season, he’s as good as gone.
he’s so out of DC next year…
“Head Coach is in final year of contract: check.”
_______________________
They extended Jay for 2 more years several months ago.
He would be leaving too much money on the table. The Redskins let it get too far down the franchise tag road. 24 million on a one year contract this year. Upper 20s low 30s next year. Eventually, the Redskins will have to blink. NFL is a business. Good for Cousins.
The reason he didn’t make a counter offer, He didnt want them to accept it.
Kirk is gambling and so far it is paying off.
He is in great shape financially and will be a free agent next year. He will then be able to play with the team of his choice, location , coach, what ever is important to him
The only problem would be if he has the career ending injury. Hopefully he has purchased an insurance policy. ( Use the Bosworth plan where you pay with after tax dollars so the payout is tax free )
Good Luck Kurt, I mean Kirk
While Cousins remains classy the team’s plans are pretty clear. They will not Transition Tag him in 2018 (they would never match what the 49ers or LA or Cleveland or the Jets will offer); the Skins (Allen who is responsible for RG III and Cousins) will draft a QB as the Skins will probably vie with the 49ers for the worst record in football. The $29 million guarantee the team offered Cousins for 2018 was to ensure Cousins would be available to smooth the way for a rookie QB (remember it is less than the Franchise Tag amount they would need to pay). If the Skins’ cap situation permits, I have no doubt that they will Franchise Tag Cousins again – it will simply be $5 million more expensive in 2018 than they had hoped. Cousins will be on the street in 2019 and available for QB hungry teams. If the Redskins 2018 cap cannot take the $34 million charge, they will be forced to let him leave a year early. The team will blame Cousins for the lack of quality players and the next five years of losing teams. Heck, they’re already manipulating facts to make Cousins look bad so their PR strategy is clear. Snyder does not care about the fans or the team. He and Allen are well mated.