Le’Veon Bell: No rush to sign “if I feel I’m worth more than” offered

Posted by Josh Alper on July 18, 2017, 6:44 AM EDT

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell’s first response to the passing of the deadline for him to sign a multi-year deal with the Steelers before the end of the 2017 season was to say “I guess I just gotta get better” on social media.

He expanded on his thoughts about the failure to agree on a deal a bit later, but not into the specifics of any offers that he received from the Steelers in recent weeks and months. It was enough to say that whatever was on the table wasn’t particularly compelling for a player who feels like his entire position is undervalued around the league.

“It’s a little frustrating, but it’s a business,” Bell said, via ESPN.com. “I’m not in a rush to sign for something I’m not valued at if I feel I’m worth more than what they are offering me. … The running back market definitely took a hit, and I can’t be the guy who continues to let it take a hit. We do everything: We block, we run, we catch the ball. Our value isn’t where it needs to be. I’m taking it upon myself to open up some eyes and show the position is more valuable.”

Bell said he “definitely” doesn’t want to play for anyone else and referenced his initial comment by saying he plans to have his best year before heading back to the negotiating table with the team. He did not share his plans for signing the tender and reporting to work with the Steelers, but said “all it’s going to take for me is a few practices and some game action” to be at full speed because of the way he trains during the offseason.