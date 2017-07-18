Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant suspended again

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 18, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

The Lions brought back defensive end Armonty Bryant this season, as he was a known commodity.

And now, he’s done something else they’re used to — gotten himself suspended.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Bryant was suspended the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

He was previously suspended four games for a PED violation and three games for a drug suspension.

Despite that, he had three sacks in five games. He may not get many more chances.