Lucky Whitehead’s dog is back safely

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 18, 2017, 5:33 AM EDT

If only all the Cowboys problems were resolved this easily.

It appears that wide receiver Lucky Whitehead has his dog back, after he said it was stolen and held for ransom.

Via ESPN.com, Whitehead posted a short video of his dog early Tuesday morning on Snapchat, saying: “Look who made it home safely!!! “THANKS EVERYONE.””

Whitehead said the dognappers initially asked for $10,000 for the return of his dog Blitz, and it’s unclear how he got the dog back.

The important thing is Lucky Whitehead’s dog is back which can only mean today will be a cornucopia of happy news.