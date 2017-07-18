Marty Hurney meeting with Jerry Richardson today

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 18, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

The Panthers are moving quickly, at least to find someone to run the place for the time being.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, former Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney is meeting with Panthers owner Jerry Richardson today to discuss a possible role as interim G.M. after yesterday’s firing of Dave Gettleman.

Hurney served as G.M. from 2002-12, hired coach Ron Rivera, and was responsible for the acquisition of much of the team’s core of talent (Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Ryan Kalil, Greg Olsen, Jonathan Stewart, Thomas Davis, Charles Johnson, Julius Peppers the first time, etc.).

If they’re able to put past differences aside (Richardson did fire him), Hurney gives the Panthers a chance at stability while they look for a permanent G.M.

The league office told PFT the Rooney Rule doesn’t require teams to interview a minority candidate for interim jobs, so that’s not an impediment if Hurney decides to come aboard again. He has remained in Charlotte, and runs a radio station there.