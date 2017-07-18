Marty Hurney meeting with Jerry Richardson today

The Panthers are moving quickly, at least to find someone to run the place for the time being.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, former Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney is meeting with Panthers owner Jerry Richardson today to discuss a possible role as interim G.M. after yesterday’s firing of Dave Gettleman.
Hurney served as G.M. from 2002-12, hired coach Ron Rivera, and was responsible for the acquisition of much of the team’s core of talent (Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Ryan Kalil, Greg Olsen, Jonathan Stewart, Thomas Davis, Charles Johnson, Julius Peppers the first time, etc.).
If they’re able to put past differences aside (Richardson did fire him), Hurney gives the Panthers a chance at stability while they look for a permanent G.M.
The league office told PFT the Rooney Rule doesn’t require teams to interview a minority candidate for interim jobs, so that’s not an impediment if Hurney decides to come aboard again. He has remained in Charlotte, and runs a radio station there.
As long as its INTERIM period for the upcoming season only!
Oh no, we suck again! LOL
I wish this were an April Fool’s joke
Oh no. A thousand times no. Thomas Davis and Jonathan Stewart will have 5 year, $70M contracts by this week. Our 2018 2nd round pick will be traded for two 6th rounders by next week.
He wasn’t that bad. He was mediocre for a long time, and that’s fine now that the draft and free agency has passed. So long as it’s temporary.
Dave Gettleman did a great job for Carolina, everyone knows they are not a franchise that spends a lot of money on players. I am sure every team in NFC South is happy today knowing that Carolina will probably not be getting another GM as good as Dave.
Please no.
Dave Gettleman did a great job for Carolina, everyone knows they are not a franchise that spends a lot of money on players.
————————————————-
Really? This is a team that has a history of overpaying for players.
Not even a Panthers fan, but this is a turrible idea as Sir Charles would say
Lord Have Mercy!
Hey, he was bad enough at his GM job to be fired five years ago. I’m sure the radio station he’s been running has really improved his ability to draft, manage a salary cap, and handle the roster.
Agreed. A caretaker only. Interim..not permanent.
Good with picks, bad with extensions.
Jerry Richardson is 81 years old and a self made billionaire. He is the only team owner to have played NFL football and has owned his team since it came into the league. He is on his second heart but is running out of time if he wants to win a Super Bowl. He is allegedly an extremely grumpy old man and Gettleman incurred his wrath for no obvious reason. Hurney knows what he’s in for if he accepts.