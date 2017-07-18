Matt Ryan on contract: Business part takes care of itself

Posted by Josh Alper on July 18, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl in February, Falcons owner Arthur Blank and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff were both asked about quarterback Matt Ryan’s contract.

Dimitroff said that a new deal for Ryan, who is signed through the 2018 season, would be on the team’s radar “in the near future” and Blank said Ryan “needs to be compensated well and he will be.” Ryan said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN, that hearing that “feels really good” and having that support makes contract concerns a non-issue for him even as Derek Carr’s new deal and Matthew Stafford’s expected one raise the pay scale for quarterbacks.

“That’s just the business side of it,” Ryan said. “I’m never worried too much about that. I’ve always tried to let the business people handle the business and for me, just try and take care of what I can control, and that’s playing good and preparing the right way. And I’ve always felt like if you do that, the business side of it will take care of itself. But certainly, those guys are deserving of what’s coming their way.”

Ryan said that no talks have started at this point and the timing could hinge on when Stafford, who shares an agent with Ryan, agrees to a deal with the Lions, but there’s not much reason to think either side is going to reverse course on their desire to continue working together given how the relationship has worked out to this point.