Michael Oher defends Dave Gettleman, takes shots at teammates

Not every player is celebrating the departure of former Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman.
Left tackle Michael Oher, who remains in the league’s concussion protocol after an injury that cost him all but three games last year, came to the defense of the man who brought him to Carolina.
In a post on Instagram, Oher said that other than head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion and Dr. Robert Heyer (their team doctor) Gettleman was the only other person “who has constantly checked on my well being, my condition and state of mind in the time I’ve been suffering from my injury.”
“Guy really cares about you as a person just not the player also his [sic] always interested in how your family is as well,” Oher wrote. “Hated to hear that news but I know he’ll be fine. And for the people downstairs who are happy and had something to do with it downstairs, Karma’s a MF!!”
If Oher’s a Panther much longer, that stance might be hard to reconcile with some of his teammates. Of course, since he said he was flying to Pittsburgh to visit with concussion specialist Dr. Mickey Collins, it’s unclear if that will be a moot point or not.
But as many times when incidents emerge without full explanations, larger narratives are often extrapolated. If anything, the Panthers fired Gettleman for doing what they hired him to do — cast a clinical eye over their roster and their salary cap. The guys who fell victim to that aren’t going to have positive opinions of him. A guy like Oher (whose future with the team was cast into doubt when they signed Matt Kalil in free agency and drafted tackle Taylor Moton in the second round) isn’t the kind a hard-hearted G.M. builds a relationship with.
While it might be hard for some to believe, Gettleman was not simply some ogre who was there to destroy a roster and all the people who populate it. His job was to build a team for the short term and the long, without sentiment.
If there’s anyone to blame for the problems his lack of bedside manner created, part of it lies with an owner who hired an evaluator without management experience as his General Manager, rather than the guy who lacked polish in that aspect of the job.
Gettleman got blindsided.
With all the public squawking that these guys do, I’m starting to wonder if Buddy Ryan rubbed off that much on Rivera.
Darin Gantt still settling debts after The Big Cat called him out in a press conference five years ago.
Gettleman constantly was checking on Oher to see when he would be healthy enough to cut…costs more against the cap to cut a player injured than healthy. Oher’s just a bit confused.
It seems the only ones hating on Gettleman are oldies or guys who deserved to be cut. If those same guys Gettleman cut were cut from the Patriots, they’d be whining about Bill Belichick too. I wish Gettleman made one last move and cut the cancer of the team Cam Newton before he left.
The Big Cat made the right call and I stand with the Big Cat. A change was needed and a change was made. Gettleman did some good things but he also struck out at the plate a lot. A negociator he was not and that was one of the things that led to his dismissal. He is gone and its time to move on and everyone is entitled to their own opinion. GO PANTHERS!
Oh you mean like Steve Smith, a guy Belichick was trying to sign. ok.
It seems the only ones hating on Gettleman are oldies or guys who deserved to be cut. If those same guys Gettleman cut were cut from the Patriots, they’d be whining about Bill Belichick too. I wish Gettleman made one last move and cut the cancer of the team Cam Newton before he left.