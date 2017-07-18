Michael Oher defends Dave Gettleman, takes shots at teammates

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 18, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Not every player is celebrating the departure of former Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman.

Left tackle Michael Oher, who remains in the league’s concussion protocol after an injury that cost him all but three games last year, came to the defense of the man who brought him to Carolina.

In a post on Instagram, Oher said that other than head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion and Dr. Robert Heyer (their team doctor) Gettleman was the only other person “who has constantly checked on my well being, my condition and state of mind in the time I’ve been suffering from my injury.”

“Guy really cares about you as a person just not the player also his [sic] always interested in how your family is as well,” Oher wrote. “Hated to hear that news but I know he’ll be fine. And for the people downstairs who are happy and had something to do with it downstairs, Karma’s a MF!!”

If Oher’s a Panther much longer, that stance might be hard to reconcile with some of his teammates. Of course, since he said he was flying to Pittsburgh to visit with concussion specialist Dr. Mickey Collins, it’s unclear if that will be a moot point or not.

But as many times when incidents emerge without full explanations, larger narratives are often extrapolated. If anything, the Panthers fired Gettleman for doing what they hired him to do — cast a clinical eye over their roster and their salary cap. The guys who fell victim to that aren’t going to have positive opinions of him. A guy like Oher (whose future with the team was cast into doubt when they signed Matt Kalil in free agency and drafted tackle Taylor Moton in the second round) isn’t the kind a hard-hearted G.M. builds a relationship with.

While it might be hard for some to believe, Gettleman was not simply some ogre who was there to destroy a roster and all the people who populate it. His job was to build a team for the short term and the long, without sentiment.

If there’s anyone to blame for the problems his lack of bedside manner created, part of it lies with an owner who hired an evaluator without management experience as his General Manager, rather than the guy who lacked polish in that aspect of the job.