Mike Vick: Colin Kaepernick comments were not said in malice

After saying yesterday that Colin Kaepernick’s play, not his protest, is the reason he’s unemployed, Michael Vick had more to say today, although he didn’t quite clear up anything he said.
Vick posted a short statement on Twitter, not exactly backing down from his previous comments but clarifying that his advice for Kaepernick to get a haircut isn’t relevant to Kaepernick’s current unemployment.
“Colin Kaepernick’s hair has nothing to do with him not being on a NFL roster right now,” Vick wrote. “Let’s be clear! I wish only the best for Colin. I stand by what I’ve said about him being signed at some point this season to help a NFL club. I think he is a great kid who has a bright future and I’m looking forward to seeing him on the field again. Trust and believe what I said was not in malice.”
Vick’s initial comments about Kaepernick drew a great deal of attention, and a cryptic response from Kaepernick.
we know, Mike, that your comments were not made in malice. However, this is 2017, and anything you say can and will be used against you. If you dare hurt one iota of a feeling in a person, because of something you say, then shame on you. hahahaha
Vick was right. A haircut doesn’t define any one individual, but perception is often greater than truth. Odd how every ESPN analyst slams Vick’s comments yet every single one of them are clean cut. This isn’t a race thing or a culture thing, it’s a human thing. Perception often rules us.
Everyone who speaks truth about Kaepernick has to walk it back under PC pressure. Jim Harbaugh called him out early, for doing it as a temper tantrum after losing his starting job (and defrauding the 9ers on the contract guarantee so his salary was protected). He was absolutely right, he knew the situation as well as anyone. Couple days later Jim does a 180. That pattern has been repeated numerous times with different critics since then.
No malice. All honesty.
The guy can’t play football well enough to overcome his baggage.
Don’t back down, Mike. You are correct. Kaep regressed. He also doesn’t have a job because he spat in the face of Americans. I have no sympathy for him. I’m glad he doesn’t play for the Niners anymore.
Why are we still talking about Colin Kaepernick?