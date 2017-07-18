New stadium will be ready for Hall of Fame Game, barely

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 18, 2017, 5:22 AM EDT

Last year’s Hall of Fame Game was cancelled because of wet paint on the field. This year there may be some wet paint on the Hall of Fame’s newly renovated stadium, but the Hall says the facility will be finished in time.

With work still ongoing and the Hall of Fame Game just 16 days away, the Canton Repository reports that the stadium will get done just in the nick of time.

“It will be done, but just don’t brush up against any walls because the paint may be fresh,” joked Kevin Shiplett, vice president of operations and facilities for the Hall.

The stadium won’t be completely finished, so temporary bleachers and a temporary scoreboard will be used. But unlike last year, they’re expecting conditions to be good enough for the Cowboys and the Cardinals to play.