Panthers need to act fast if they want to hire someone from another team

Posted by Mike Florio on July 18, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

Usually, the question of when an employee of another team can be hired focuses on the timing of the ending of a franchise’s season. For the Panthers, who are suddenly looking for a new General Manager, the challenge becomes getting something done before someone else’s season begins.

The league’s tampering policy makes it clear that, once a given team’s training camp opens, all candidates for the G.M. job are off limits: “Unless otherwise permitted by this Policy, no club may request permission to discuss employment with a non-player, non-coach employee of another club, whether or not that employee is under contract, during the employer club’s playing season, defined as the period from the opening of the club’s preseason training camp through the club’s final game of the season, including postseason if applicable.”

In other words, the moment a given team opens camp is the moment the door slams on Carolina requesting permission to discuss employment with a potential candidate. The next question becomes whether permission given before the start of training camp expires when training camp opens?

Common sense suggests that it does, or at least that it should. Once a team begins its football year, the various jobs need to be set in stone. Having a cloud hover over, say, whether the director of player personnel will become a G.M. elsewhere creates too much uncertainty — and potentially the hardship of having to replace a settles job on the fly.

The Panthers can avoid these issues by expediting the process of replacing Dave Gettleman. The fact that nothing concrete has been reported or announced more than 24 hours after Gettleman was relieved of his duties won’t do much to create the impression that the Panthers are moving this thing forward as quickly as they should be.