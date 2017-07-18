Ron Rivera: I’m the wrong person to ask why Dave Gettleman was fired

Posted by Josh Alper on July 18, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Panthers coach Ron Rivera was hired before Dave Gettleman became the team’s General Manager and he remains on the job after Gettleman was fired on Monday in a move that “surprised” the Carolina coach.

Rivera spoke to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer about Gettleman’s departure and confirmed he was not aware the move was coming until shortly before it was announced on Monday. Rivera said he spoke to Gettleman on Monday to tell him “I appreciated everything he did for me” and that he wasn’t the guy to talk to about why the move was made.

“I’m the wrong person to ask,” Rivera said. “The decision was made, and that’s what we’re going to do. … The biggest thing is Dave did a great job for us. He helped me to grow as a coach, he helped to put the final pieces of the puzzle together and he helped us get to the Super Bowl.”

Per Fowler, Rivera’s nice words about Gettleman weren’t joined by any criticism of owner Jerry Richardson’s decision to make a change.

The coach, who is signed through 2018, also said he doesn’t feel like his job is in danger, although he added he has “to be productive” after last year’s 6-10 record. Since it looks like there’s a good chance that Gettleman’s predecessor Marty Hurney, who was on the job when Rivera was hired, will serve as the G.M. so Rivera probably won’t have to get to know anyone new while he’s trying to lead a rebound in the standings.