Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva still unsigned, may not report to camp

Le’Veon Bell isn’t the only Steeler who might not show up for training camp.
Pittsburgh left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and his agent are declining to say whether he’ll be there when camp opens, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The 28-year-old Villanueva has had an unusual football journey: He played football at Army, went undrafted in 2010, served three tours of duty in Afghanistan, got picked up by the Eagles in 2014 but got cut in the preseason, spent that year on the Steelers’ practice squad, became a regular player in 2015 and started all 16 games in 2016. Now he’s an unsigned exclusive-rights free agent, meaning he doesn’t have a contract but doesn’t have the ability to shop himself to any other team. The Steelers have extended Villanueva the $615,000 exclusive-rights tender, but Villanueva thinks a starting left tackle is worth more than that and hasn’t signed.
Because of Villanueva’s status as an exclusive-rights free agent, the Steelers have plenty of leverage. Where Villanueva has leverage is in his ability to refuse to show up for work. He may decide to use that leverage.
that’s a tight ship Tomlin is running there in Pittsburgh!
They better pay him because good tackles are really hard to find. They can’t afford to not pay him. STOP BEING CHEAP.
3 tours of duty and the steelers are trying to pay him minimum as a starting LT.
for SHAME
Alejandro Villanueva has progressed and played his way into a 2016 starter, but he needs to finish his rookie deal (after ’18) to get paid the huge LT money. What else can he do that’ll pay him $615k/year (ERFA tender ’17)? Pay your dues and get to camp, it’s still his best option.
That sucks.. this man has earned every penny!
Pretty typical of the Steelers , screw someone not because you have to just because you can . Plenty of ways for the Steelers to put a little money on the table without causing issues with others but they would rather remind the players they only care about money , nothing else .
His agent should be on every radio show in Pittsburgh talking about how Villanueva is a war hero.
Not sure Ben would appreciate an unhappy LT protecting his blindside. He gets beaten up enough already. Pay the man, it’s a wise investment not an expense.